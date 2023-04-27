Happy deal! Big iPhone 14 discount out, buy it for just 43999 as price falls from 79900

Want to enjoy the latest features that iOS 17 will bring? Grab the iPhone 14 with a massive price drop on Amazon with the latest offers. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 10:51 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iPhone 14
View all Images
iPhone 14 is available with a massive discount right now. (HT Tech)

With news about the announcement of iOS 17 doing the rounds, there's no better time to buy an iPhone than now. The best way to enjoy all the new features is by having the latest iPhone, such as the iPhone 14, which offers flagship performance, great battery life and stellar cameras. Moreover, the iPhone 14 has also received a fresh coat of paint with Apple launching a new yellow variant of the device recently, giving you one more colour option to choose from.

Though the iPhone 14 is available for purchase at a premium cost, Amazon's latest offer on the smartphone has lowered its price with discounted deals, exchange offers and bank benefits on the iPhone 14. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Amazon listing, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 43999! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 10 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 43999!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 10:51 IST
