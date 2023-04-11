Hot deal! iPhone 14 at an attractive price of Rs. 455; Get it this way

Want to own the iPhone 14 but its hefty price is keeping you away? Do not worry, there is an exciting iPhone 14 deal that will let you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 455 per day. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 12:38 IST
Black Friday Sale: Grab iPhone 14 Plus at just $10 a month with exciting Verizon offer
iPhone 14 Plus
1/5 Although the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at a hefty $899, it can be yours for just $10 a month with the Verizon Black Friday Sale! So, if you've been looking to buy a flagship iPhone but don't want to spend a fortune, then check out this amazing Verizon deal. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
2/5 Best part is you don't even need to trade-in another smartphone to avail this offer. However, before you actually avail the offer, you will have to pick a new Verizon data plan to grab this deal. All you have to do is pay a one-time charge of $35 for activating a new device or service on the Verizon network for 36 months. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
3/5 The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at $899. Usually, you would have to pay $24.99 to get the iPhone 14 Plus but Verizon has massively dropped the price as part of its Black Friday Sale. However, with this Verizon offer, you can get it for just $10 a month by subscribing to Verizon's unlimited plans. (REUTERS)
4/5 Verizon's unlimited plans start at $70 per month which offers 5GB 5G data and unlimited 4G data and goes up to $90 per month for the truly unlimited 5G experience without any data cap. You also get free access to a host of apps such as Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. Moreover, you can also avail free Apple Music and Apple Arcade with this plan. (Apple)
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
5/5 You'll have to honour this contract for a period of 36 months, otherwise you will have to pay the full retail price of the smartphone. You can grab the 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 14 Plus with this offer too. However, you will have to pay an installment of $12.77 and $18.33 per month respectively until your contract period ends. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14
Check out the details of this exciting iPhone 14 EMI deal. (Bloomberg)

When it comes to premium smartphones, iPhone ranks among the best. But not everyone can own them due to their high price. But that should not deter you from getting a smartphone with a Super Retina display, a powerful camera system, and the experience of iOS. And if paying a hefty price is what is worrying you then you are in luck. Amazon has a great iPhone 14 deal right now which lets you pay just Rs. 455 a day to own the 256GB variant of the smartphone, with the no-cost EMI option. Interested? Check out the details below.

iPhone 14 deal with no-cost EMI

Amazon has a no-cost EMI (Easy Monthly Installments) payment method that you should know about. No-cost EMI essentially means that a buyer does not have to pay the interest amount of the EMI, and it would be discounted upfront. To take advantage of this deal, you will need either an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or an HDFC Bank credit card. Other credit cards or debit cards will not fetch you the no-cost EMI and you will have to pay extra due to the interest rate.

The best part about this EMI deal is that you get to take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering. Right now, the Rs. 89900 iPhone 14 256GB variant has a 9 percent flat discount. After the discount, the price of the phone becomes Rs. 81999. If you take the EMI deal, this is all you have to pay for.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under this deal, you can pay Rs. 13667 a month for 6 months straight to pay off the iPhone 14. This amount essentially comes down to Rs. 455 a day. It does not get more affordable than this. For more information, you can visit Amazon and click on ‘EMI options' on the product page. Do note, you have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 199 if you want to avail this offer.

B0BDJVSDMY

Other exciting offers on iPhone 14

If you are someone who is comfortable with paying a lump sum but wants the overall amount to be lower, you can instead opt for the exchange offer. Amazon currently has an exchange deal worth Rs. 28000. All you need is to exchange your existing smartphone. The amount of discount that you can redeem will depend on the smartphone model you exchange. But if you can get the full value, you can take home the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 53999. This way you can save a massive Rs. 35901 on the smartphone.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 12:37 IST
