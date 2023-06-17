iFix! Future iPhones may be scratch-proof, Apple patent hints

iPhones and other Apple products are set to be more resistant to scratches! Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 13:39 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iPhone
View all Images
Apple is aiming to use new materials to make iPhones scratch-proof. (Unsplash)

Future iPhones are likely to ward off wear and tear! Reports suggest that Apple has filed a promising patent indicating their efforts to enhance the durability of iPhones, specifically targeting scratch and dent resistance. As per a new patent by the USPTO under the title "Spatial Composites," this patent details Apple's exploration of a new technique that involves integrating materials such as ceramic and metal into the housing casing of their iPhones.

Apple aims to significantly enhance the scratch resistance and overall durability of the iPhone exterior material by adopting this approach. Additionally, the materials can be shaped into various sizes that interlock with each other, providing an added layer of protection against dents and physical impact.

How Apple will make iPhones scratch-proof

As per the patent, Apple has developed a "moldable matrix" composed of exceptionally durable "abrasion-resistant members" that surpass the hardness of the surrounding materials. The patent also shared a diagram that reveals an arrangement of "beads" distributed evenly in a consistent pattern, with an average spacing ranging from 10 to 100 microns—virtually invisible to the naked eye. Notably, the diagram demonstrates how Apple has strategically designated areas devoid of abrasion-resistant elements, ensuring the preservation of iconic features like the Apple logo and camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

By implementing these advanced materials and embedding techniques, Apple has the potential to enhance the structural durability of its iPhones. This approach allows for increased hardness without compromising on flexibility, as it involves potential adjustments to the density of the device.

Not just iPhones, but other Apple products may get this change

According to the patent, the new process is not just limited to Apple's iPhones but also includes watches, tablets, laptops, notebooks, music playback devices, and more. This suggests that Apple is potentially on the verge of a significant transformation in product design, aiming to use advanced materials to further enhance the durability of its gadgets.

When this change be rolled out? It is difficult to say now as this is only a patent, and it may take several years before these innovations make their way into the market.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 13:38 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iFix! Future iPhones may be scratch-proof, Apple patent hints
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets