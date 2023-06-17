iFix! Future iPhones may be scratch-proof, Apple patent hints

Future iPhones are likely to ward off wear and tear! Reports suggest that Apple has filed a promising patent indicating their efforts to enhance the durability of iPhones, specifically targeting scratch and dent resistance. As per a new patent by the USPTO under the title "Spatial Composites," this patent details Apple's exploration of a new technique that involves integrating materials such as ceramic and metal into the housing casing of their iPhones.

Apple aims to significantly enhance the scratch resistance and overall durability of the iPhone exterior material by adopting this approach. Additionally, the materials can be shaped into various sizes that interlock with each other, providing an added layer of protection against dents and physical impact.

How Apple will make iPhones scratch-proof

As per the patent, Apple has developed a "moldable matrix" composed of exceptionally durable "abrasion-resistant members" that surpass the hardness of the surrounding materials. The patent also shared a diagram that reveals an arrangement of "beads" distributed evenly in a consistent pattern, with an average spacing ranging from 10 to 100 microns—virtually invisible to the naked eye. Notably, the diagram demonstrates how Apple has strategically designated areas devoid of abrasion-resistant elements, ensuring the preservation of iconic features like the Apple logo and camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

By implementing these advanced materials and embedding techniques, Apple has the potential to enhance the structural durability of its iPhones. This approach allows for increased hardness without compromising on flexibility, as it involves potential adjustments to the density of the device.

Not just iPhones, but other Apple products may get this change

According to the patent, the new process is not just limited to Apple's iPhones but also includes watches, tablets, laptops, notebooks, music playback devices, and more. This suggests that Apple is potentially on the verge of a significant transformation in product design, aiming to use advanced materials to further enhance the durability of its gadgets.

When this change be rolled out? It is difficult to say now as this is only a patent, and it may take several years before these innovations make their way into the market.