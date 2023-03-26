Impressive deal! Samsung Galaxy A23 price drops under 10000 with this Amazon deal

The deal is made up of a huge price cut, an impressive exchange deal and bank offers. Check how to grab Samsung Galaxy A23 for under Rs. 10000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2023, 08:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut announced on Amazon. (Samsung )

If you are a fan of Samsung smartphones and are after a new handset, then here is an interesting deal that will keep your savings from depleting too much! Amazon has announced an interesting deal on Samsung Galaxy A23. What does it have to offer? The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature. For photography, the Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.

To be specific, you can even get Galaxy A23 for under Rs. 10000. Here's how to avail of this deal.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 17499. This variant usually retails for Rs. 23990, which means there is a 27 percent discount on the device. On the other hand, you will find the same variant available at Rs. 22999 on Flipkart.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BS193NXQ

Apart from this, there are several bank offers available to further reduce the price. For example, there is an instant discount of Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Credit Cards for a minimum purchase of Rs. 10000, and a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 1000. With the maximum bank offers, you will be able to get the phone at Rs. 15999.

Samsung Galaxy A23 with exchange deal

If you wish to further reduce the cost of the smartphone, you can also consider exchanging your old smartphone, which is in good working condition. The exchange offer can get you up to Rs. 16200 off on the phone. However, you may not get the full price, but still, a smartphone in good condition will easily let you get the Galaxy A23 for under Rs. 10000 after bank offers and exchange deals.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 08:32 IST
