Incredible offer! Samsung Galaxy A23 price plunges under 10000

Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale brings down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A23 for under Rs. 10000. Here's how to grab this deal.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 12:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut announced on Amazon to let you save a huge amount. (Samsung)

Amazon is back with another sale! The e-commerce website is currently hosting a Blockbuster Value Days sale starting from April 14 till April 17. The sale is offering up to 40 percent discount on a wide range of smartphones from premium to budget options. Among many offers, this huge savings deal may interest Samsung smartphone enthusiasts who are in the market for a new device. Amazon has recently announced an offer on the Samsung Galaxy A23, allowing buyers to purchase the phone for less than Rs. 10000. If you're looking to take advantage of this deal, here's what you need to do.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut

You can currently purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, on Amazon for Rs. 17499, which is a 27 percent discount compared to its regular price of Rs. 23990 as per Amazon's pricing information. In addition to this offer, there are various bank deals available to help you save even more.

For instance, if you use an SBI credit card for a minimum transaction of Rs. 5000, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 1000. Similarly, a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 1000. With the maximum bank offers applied, you can purchase the phone for as low as Rs. 16499.

Samsung Galaxy A23 with exchange deal

To further bring down the cost of the smartphone, you may want to explore the option of exchanging your old device, provided it's functioning well. Through the exchange program, you can avail yourself of a discount of up to Rs. 16300 on the phone. Although you may not receive the full value, a smartphone that is in decent condition can help you obtain the Galaxy A23 for less than Rs. 10000 when combined with bank offers and exchange deals.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specs and features at a glance

What does it have to offer? The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature. For photography, the Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 12:03 IST
