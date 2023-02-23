iOS 16.4 update to bring HUGE 5G upgrade for iPhone 14; download speeds up to 10x faster

Apple recently seeded iOS 16.3 update for iPhone users with new features and now the company is readying to roll out its iOS 16.4 update. Currently, the upcoming update is in its development phase and if you are an iPhone 14 user, then you will soon get a 5G network boost.

As per a report by iClarified, the most significant upgrade to the latest iOS beta is its ability to support the 3.45GHz "mid-band" 5G spectrum that AT&T is currently introducing. While major U.S. carriers such as T-Mobile and Verizon have already established a significant mid-band presence on iPhone, it is a positive development that AT&T too is now supported.

Apart from AT&T, iOS 16.4 is also bringing a significant advantage to T-Mobile users with the inclusion of 5G Stand-Alone support. Additionally, the beta version has improved carriers' ability to combine cell frequencies or carrier aggregation, for faster data transfer.

During a test conducted by iClarified, AT&T's mid-band 5G was tested on an iPhone equipped with iOS 16.4 beta, revealing download speeds up to 10 times faster compared to previous performance. This is due to the rollout of this spectrum to areas that previously lacked mid-band coverage.

What is mid-band in a 5G network

"Mid-band offers a balance of speed, capacity, coverage, and penetration that's especially great for densely populated metropolitan areas where connectivity demand is high," T-Mobile explained. It strikes a balance between the high-speed capability of high-band 5G and the coverage of low-band 5G. This translates to faster data speeds for a greater number of individuals.

Who can try the latest 5G network

You will need to have the beta version installed which will offer you the option to test the new 5G bands on an iPhone 14 now. However, if you don't have the beta, you will need to wait for the full release of iOS 16.4. The report suggests that this release is expected to be available soon, with the final stable release anticipated to arrive in March.

Apart from this, you will also enjoy new emojis, always-on display settings transformation, updates to Music and Podcasts apps, and much more.