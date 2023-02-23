    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iOS 16.4 update to bring HUGE 5G upgrade for iPhone 14; download speeds up to 10x faster

    Using iPhone 14? The next iOS 16.4 update will let you get a big 5G upgrade and a lot more. Here’s what is coming.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 20:08 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    iOS 16.4 update (beta version) has revealed that iPhone 14 users will get a 5G connectivity boost. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Apple recently seeded iOS 16.3 update for iPhone users with new features and now the company is readying to roll out its iOS 16.4 update. Currently, the upcoming update is in its development phase and if you are an iPhone 14 user, then you will soon get a 5G network boost.

    As per a report by iClarified, the most significant upgrade to the latest iOS beta is its ability to support the 3.45GHz "mid-band" 5G spectrum that AT&T is currently introducing. While major U.S. carriers such as T-Mobile and Verizon have already established a significant mid-band presence on iPhone, it is a positive development that AT&T too is now supported.

    Apart from AT&T, iOS 16.4 is also bringing a significant advantage to T-Mobile users with the inclusion of 5G Stand-Alone support. Additionally, the beta version has improved carriers' ability to combine cell frequencies or carrier aggregation, for faster data transfer.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    During a test conducted by iClarified, AT&T's mid-band 5G was tested on an iPhone equipped with iOS 16.4 beta, revealing download speeds up to 10 times faster compared to previous performance. This is due to the rollout of this spectrum to areas that previously lacked mid-band coverage.

    What is mid-band in a 5G network

    "Mid-band offers a balance of speed, capacity, coverage, and penetration that's especially great for densely populated metropolitan areas where connectivity demand is high," T-Mobile explained. It strikes a balance between the high-speed capability of high-band 5G and the coverage of low-band 5G. This translates to faster data speeds for a greater number of individuals.

    B0BDJVSDMY

    Who can try the latest 5G network

    You will need to have the beta version installed which will offer you the option to test the new 5G bands on an iPhone 14 now. However, if you don't have the beta, you will need to wait for the full release of iOS 16.4. The report suggests that this release is expected to be available soon, with the final stable release anticipated to arrive in March.

    Apart from this, you will also enjoy new emojis, always-on display settings transformation, updates to Music and Podcasts apps, and much more.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 20:08 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iOS 16.4 update to bring HUGE 5G upgrade for iPhone 14; download speeds up to 10x faster
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new