iPhone 13 price drop! Exciting Flipkart offers reduce price to just Rs. 32999

Grab the iPhone 13 at just Rs. 32999 with Flipkart’s discounts, trade-in offer and bank benefits. Check price drop details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 11:55 IST
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 has received a huge price cut on Flipkart. (Apple)

The iPhone 13 features a smaller notch, faster processor and better cameras than its predecessor, iPhone 12. It is also the first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. With iOS 17 on the horizon, Apple's iPhone 13 makes the perfect option to upgrade to, as it improves upon every aspect of the previous-gen iPhone 12.

Although the iPhone 13 is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer on the smartphone where its price has taken a huge drop. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 32999 after applying all the offers!

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 62999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 6901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 32999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added cost!

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 11:55 IST
