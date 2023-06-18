Big upgrade for iPhone 15, may get to share this feature with iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are set to get several common features and specs. That is good news for those eyeing the former.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 09:49 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 may get this iPhone 15 Pro-like design. (HT Tech)

iPhone 15 series is set to break several rules this year! The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models have a lot of differences, in terms of design, features, and specs. Thankfully, Apple is making efforts to keep some of the special features the same for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, at least, that's what the latest leaks and rumours suggest.

As per a reliable Weibo account, it has been revealed that Apple plans to introduce the standard iPhone 15 and the max-sized iPhone 15 Plus models with a frosted back glass finish, similar to the Pro models, Forbes reported. This design shift aims to enhance the overall aesthetic and provide the phones with a sense of premiumness. The tipster had accurately predicted the yellow iPhone 14 earlier.

However, this is not the only features that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro may share this year. The leaks are hinting at a lot more than that. Here's what you should expect.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro similarities

Apart from this frosted back glass finish, several leaks are suggesting that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set to get several upgrades that will bring their features almost on par with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

USB-C charging

Apple is expected to bid goodbye to the classic lightning port! This year, Apple may replace the lightning port with the USB-C charging port for the first time. Interestingly, it will be available for all iPhone 15 models.

Dynamic Island

The emergence of Dynamic Island! It is the first-of-its-kind iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature which transforms i-shaped pill cutout into useful features. This year, it is expected that the entire iPhone 15 series will get the Dynamic Island features.

48MP camera

A notable enhancement featured in the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of a 48MP primary camera, which Apple initially introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This marks the first instance of Apple using a 48MP camera in a standard iPhone model. Up until now, non-Pro iPhone variants had been equipped with a 12MP primary camera.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 08:31 IST

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 08:31 IST
Home Mobile News Big upgrade for iPhone 15, may get to share this feature with iPhone 15 Pro
