Big upgrade for iPhone 15, may get to share this feature with iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 series is set to break several rules this year! The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models have a lot of differences, in terms of design, features, and specs. Thankfully, Apple is making efforts to keep some of the special features the same for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, at least, that's what the latest leaks and rumours suggest.

As per a reliable Weibo account, it has been revealed that Apple plans to introduce the standard iPhone 15 and the max-sized iPhone 15 Plus models with a frosted back glass finish, similar to the Pro models, Forbes reported. This design shift aims to enhance the overall aesthetic and provide the phones with a sense of premiumness. The tipster had accurately predicted the yellow iPhone 14 earlier.

However, this is not the only features that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro may share this year. The leaks are hinting at a lot more than that. Here's what you should expect.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro similarities

Apart from this frosted back glass finish, several leaks are suggesting that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set to get several upgrades that will bring their features almost on par with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

USB-C charging

Apple is expected to bid goodbye to the classic lightning port! This year, Apple may replace the lightning port with the USB-C charging port for the first time. Interestingly, it will be available for all iPhone 15 models.

Dynamic Island

The emergence of Dynamic Island! It is the first-of-its-kind iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature which transforms i-shaped pill cutout into useful features. This year, it is expected that the entire iPhone 15 series will get the Dynamic Island features.

48MP camera

A notable enhancement featured in the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of a 48MP primary camera, which Apple initially introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This marks the first instance of Apple using a 48MP camera in a standard iPhone model. Up until now, non-Pro iPhone variants had been equipped with a 12MP primary camera.