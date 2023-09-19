iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?

Apple, with the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, announced the transition of its charging port from Lightning to USB-C. The change was done to meet the European Union's new regulation regarding standard charging cables. While this change may come as a surprise for iPhone users and they might take time to get used to the USB-C charging technology, it was also believed that this could finally boost the charging speeds of the iPhone and meet the Android levels. However, the new report has presented some disappointing information. Let us take a look.

According to a report shared by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, in the case of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the charging power will remain the same as the iPhone 14 Pro model at 27W. However, we have not been able to confirm the claims by the report at the moment. We will soon compare the charging speeds of the iPhone 15 series and its predecessor, and only then will be in a position to affirm the information. For a long time, Apple used its popular Lightning charge, and now with a new USB-C port, buyers are hoping that Apple may have improved in this area like other brands. Also read: Looking to buy the Apple iPhone 15? Check online and in-Store offers now available

If the report came out to be true, however, then it will come as a major disappointment to buyers who are looking forward to a faster-charging iPhone. The sale for the iPhone 15 series will start on September 22, 2023, and buyers will get to actually experience the new high-end smartphone by Apple.

What's new in iPhone 15 models

All new models of iPhone 15 feature Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max features the new Action button that has various programmable shortcut functionalities. The new standard models have a larger 48MP camera sensor that is expected to capture sharp and detailed images. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a new telephoto camera that has a 5x optical zoom lens. This year, the Pro models feature a new titanium body which gives it a more premium look and the weight has also been reduced. The pre-booking window for iPhone 15 is now open.