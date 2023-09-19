Icon

iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?

Is the iPhone 15's charging speed faster than the iPhone 14? A new report revealed shocking information that can disappoint fans.

By: HT TECH
Sep 19 2023, 16:47 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)

Apple, with the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, announced the transition of its charging port from Lightning to USB-C. The change was done to meet the European Union's new regulation regarding standard charging cables. While this change may come as a surprise for iPhone users and they might take time to get used to the USB-C charging technology, it was also believed that this could finally boost the charging speeds of the iPhone and meet the Android levels. However, the new report has presented some disappointing information. Let us take a look.

iPhone 15 Charging speed

According to a report shared by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, in the case of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the charging power will remain the same as the iPhone 14 Pro model at 27W. However, we have not been able to confirm the claims by the report at the moment. We will soon compare the charging speeds of the iPhone 15 series and its predecessor, and only then will be in a position to affirm the information. For a long time, Apple used its popular Lightning charge, and now with a new USB-C port, buyers are hoping that Apple may have improved in this area like other brands.  Also read: Looking to buy the Apple iPhone 15? Check online and in-Store offers now available

If the report came out to be true, however, then it will come as a major disappointment to buyers who are looking forward to a faster-charging iPhone. The sale for the iPhone 15 series will start on September 22, 2023, and buyers will get to actually experience the new high-end smartphone by Apple.

What's new in iPhone 15 models

All new models of iPhone 15 feature Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max features the new Action button that has various programmable shortcut functionalities. The new standard models have a larger 48MP camera sensor that is expected to capture sharp and detailed images. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a new telephoto camera that has a 5x optical zoom lens. This year, the Pro models feature a new titanium body which gives it a more premium look and the weight has also been reduced. The pre-booking window for iPhone 15 is now open.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 16:44 IST
