Looking to buy the Apple iPhone 15? Check online and in-Store offers now available

Starting Friday, September 22, the iPhone 15 series will be available to buy from Apple Stores and through online too. You should know the discounts and trade-in offers while buying the latest lineup as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 13:58 IST
Know the best ways to buy the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Store Online. (AFP)

In just three days' time, the iPhone 15 series will be available in the market and buyers who have not pre-ordered the devices will be able to visit both the physical Apple Stores (located in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi) as well as the Apple Store Online. Not only the iPhone 15 lineup, but even the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch SE can be purchased. What's more? You can take advantage of exciting discounts and trade-in deals too! So, check the best ways to maximize savings while buying a new iPhone.

iPhone offers on Apple Store Online

Apple Store Online and the physical stores have different options to pay for iPhones or Apple Watch and you can also opt for HDFC Bank credit or debit cards for additional discounts. On top of that, you can also avail no-cost EMI for 3 or 6 months while purchasing the products. Further, you can use trade-in credits to take down the price further.

You can get Rs. 6000 worth of instant savings on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Rs. 5000 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs. 3000 on the iPhone 13 and Rs. 2000 on iPhone SE when you use eligible HDFC Bank cards.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Similarly, get instant savings of Rs. 3000 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Rs. 2500 on the Apple Watch Series 9, and Rs. 1500 on the Apple Watch SE when you use eligible HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, you can opt for the same 3 or 6 months of no-cost EMI while purchasing.

To reduce the price further, you can also go for trade-in deals offered by Apple where you can exchange your current smartphone to get instant credits, which can be used to buy a new iPhone. Check details below.

How Apple trade-in works

1. Visit https://www.apple.com/in/shop/trade-in to learn more and see what your device is worth.

2. Select your new device and then answer a few questions to get your estimated trade-in value. You can use that value as instant credit to save on your new iPhone.

3. Doorstep pickup and delivery. No need to go anywhere. Just exchange your smartphone when your new iPhone is delivered.

Do note, trade-in values vary based on the condition, year and configuration of your trade-in device.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 13:57 IST
