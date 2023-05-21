iPhone 15 may get several new upgrades, but this one will be the BIGGEST one

iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September 2023 with this big upgrade.(Representational Image) (HT Tech)

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get some notable upgrades. That is a given. But the standard iPhone 15 is surely going to be worth paying attention to because it will get several important features too.

First, the emergence of Dynamic-Island – the first-of-its-kind iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature which transforms i-shaped pill cutout into useful features. Second, upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset. Last year, the standard models settled with a year-old A15 chipset, while the top-end models enjoyed the performance of the latest A16 chipset. This year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get an A16 chipset upgrade. And the third is the USB-C port while scrapping the lightning port. This upgrade will be available to all iPhone 15 series models.

But one of the biggest upgrades for the iPhone 15 will be the use of a 48MP primary camera that Apple introduced last year on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This will be the first time Apple will use a massive 48MP camera on a standard iPhone. So far, the non-Pro iPhone models had used a 12MP primary camera. But what significance does this 48MP camera hold for iPhone 15?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 with 48MP camera

For many, iPhone means a primary device to capture the best photos and record videos. The 48MP sensor will offer greater flexibility. However, it must be noted that more pixels don't translate into better photography, as sensor size, aperture, and stabilization play an important role in capturing a great image.

Another interesting aspect of the emergence of the iPhone 15's 48MP camera is that it will come at almost a similar price than before! Several leaks hint at a massive price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but the standard models are said to remain at the same price as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to cross the $1000 mark this year.

