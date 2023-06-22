iPhone 15 Pro will beat Samsung Galaxy S23, or not? Big revelation here

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 22:13 IST
iPhone 15 Pro is likely to pack a new and powerful A17 bionic chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series currently packs the most powerful chipset in the Android smartphone family. Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S23 packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. But it seems the powerful smartphone may get tough competition soon and not from the Android ecosystem! Yes, Apple is looking to spoil the Samsung party by rolling out something faster in the form of the iPhone 15 Pro. The Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup may get a major boost from the A17 Bionic Chipset. As per a TechRadar report, the A17 chip will be much more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of Galaxy S23. Here is why.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max - the powerful chipset

The discrepancy between Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro's chipset arises only due to the manufacturing processes. Based on leaks, the upcoming Apple Pro iPhones are anticipated to get the A17 Bionic chipset, which is likely to be manufactured on a more advanced 3nm process. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is based on a 4nm manufacturing process.

To decode the hidden power of these chipsets, you must know that the transition to a 3nm production process allows for a significantly greater number of transistors to be accommodated within the same space compared to a 4nm chipset, the report explained. A higher transistor count generally translates to increased power and improved power efficiency.

The anticipated advancement to the A17 Bionic chipset is expected to be more remarkable, as the report suggests that it may have a transistor count ranging from 18 billion to 24 billion against the A16 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 14 Pro and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset's 16 billion transistors.

This is why the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to beat the Galaxy S23 and other smartphones.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 22:13 IST
Mobile News
