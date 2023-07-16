iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: How these two iPhones are likely to differ

Which iPhone will make more sense this year, the vanilla iPhone 15 or the premium iPhone 15 Pro? Know how these two iPhones stack up against each other.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 19:06 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 launch is expected during the Fall of 2023. (HT Tech)

If Apple sticks to the trend of launching iPhones in September, then iPhone 15 series is just 2 months away! Although leaks and rumours have already revealed a lot about the forthcoming flagship series, but as we near the launch date, more details are emerging at breakneck speed and notably, these are based on more solid evidence. Now, tipsters and analysts are suggesting that unlike the iPhone 14, the standard iPhone 15 is expected to get some significant upgrades and will likely not be the 'Plain Jane' of the pack. Of course, the cream of the upgrades will go to the premium iPhone 15 Pro in the form of some exclusive features. Over the years Apple has maintained and even widened the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models.

So, how will these two iPhones differ? Read on to know what leaks suggest about the differences between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro

Display: Wherein, on one side, the iPhone 15 is set to get the Pro-like Dynamic Island this year, but on the other, several leaks suggest that the standard model will settle with a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to get a refresh rate that is virtually double at up to 120Hz.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Chipset: Apple maintained a huge gap between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 15 Pro will get the spanking new and the most powerful A17 Bionic chip.

USB-C Port: So far, several leaks have almost confirmed that iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port. However, the main expected difference between these two models is that the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.

Camera: This year, all four models are tipped to get a 48MP camera. That is quite a big move for Apple. However, the vaunted Periscope lens will feature on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and even the iPhone 15 Pro is not likely to get this exclusive camera. So, how is Apple planning to differentiate between iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 in terms of cameras is still not known. Previously, only iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had been upgraded to 48MP camera lens instead of the earlier 12MP.

Price: Another aspect where these two iPhones will differ in a big way is price! Based on the leaks and rumours so far, the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to get a hike of at least $100 this year. That means, the iPhone 15 Pro may cost you around $1099, while the iPhone 15 is expected to retain the same price as its predecessor at $799.

It must be noted that the specs, features and prices are based on leaks, rumours, and information shared by tipsters. To get a clear picture, we will have to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 19:06 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: How these two iPhones are likely to differ
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets