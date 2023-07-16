iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: How these two iPhones are likely to differ

If Apple sticks to the trend of launching iPhones in September, then iPhone 15 series is just 2 months away! Although leaks and rumours have already revealed a lot about the forthcoming flagship series, but as we near the launch date, more details are emerging at breakneck speed and notably, these are based on more solid evidence. Now, tipsters and analysts are suggesting that unlike the iPhone 14, the standard iPhone 15 is expected to get some significant upgrades and will likely not be the 'Plain Jane' of the pack. Of course, the cream of the upgrades will go to the premium iPhone 15 Pro in the form of some exclusive features. Over the years Apple has maintained and even widened the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models.

So, how will these two iPhones differ? Read on to know what leaks suggest about the differences between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro

Display: Wherein, on one side, the iPhone 15 is set to get the Pro-like Dynamic Island this year, but on the other, several leaks suggest that the standard model will settle with a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to get a refresh rate that is virtually double at up to 120Hz.

Chipset: Apple maintained a huge gap between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 15 Pro will get the spanking new and the most powerful A17 Bionic chip.

USB-C Port: So far, several leaks have almost confirmed that iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port. However, the main expected difference between these two models is that the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.

Camera: This year, all four models are tipped to get a 48MP camera. That is quite a big move for Apple. However, the vaunted Periscope lens will feature on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and even the iPhone 15 Pro is not likely to get this exclusive camera. So, how is Apple planning to differentiate between iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 in terms of cameras is still not known. Previously, only iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had been upgraded to 48MP camera lens instead of the earlier 12MP.

Price: Another aspect where these two iPhones will differ in a big way is price! Based on the leaks and rumours so far, the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to get a hike of at least $100 this year. That means, the iPhone 15 Pro may cost you around $1099, while the iPhone 15 is expected to retain the same price as its predecessor at $799.

It must be noted that the specs, features and prices are based on leaks, rumours, and information shared by tipsters. To get a clear picture, we will have to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 15 series.