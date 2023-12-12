7 Best Apple Smartwatches: From Apple Watch Ultra 2 to SE, check them all out here

7 Best Apple Smartwatches: Smartwatches are an extremely popular tech gadget and their sales growth has been astronomical. And there are good reasons for this. These smartwatches not only tell the time, but also come equipped with a vast range of health and fitness features, along with other apps such as Maps, Music, and more. While the market is filled with a number of brands offering top-notch smartwatches, Apple is arguably at the forefront, offering state-of-the-art technology on your wrists. The Cupertino-based company has a vast range of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to smart home devices. Many of these products such as the iPhone and Apple Watch have time and again come to the rescue of their owner, saving their life. The company's smartwatch, called the Apple Watch, carries a vast range of health and fitness features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECG. The Apple Watch can even contact emergency services on your behalf. While it is not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, it can alert the wearer of abnormal health conditions. These features have the potential to notify users of potential health concerns, and in some instances, have prompted individuals to seek emergency medical assistance, ultimately saving their lives. Due to these reasons, the Apple smartwatch has, slowly but steadily, become one of the most crucial pieces of wearable technology that you can buy in recent years, and an absolute must if you're an iPhone owner. While the Apple smartwatch has been immensely popular, there's one downside to it - its compatibility. Being an Apple product, the Apple Watch only works with an Apple device. Although it can be used standalone, you'll not be able to pair it with another smartphone.

But if you already own an iPhone and are looking to invest in an Apple smartwatch that could potentially save your life on a day that we hope never comes, check out the top Apple watches you can buy including the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, and more.

Apple Watch Series 9

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset and comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. Like other Apple Watches, it gets a vast range of health-tracking features such as ECG, and can even alert you if you have irregular heart rhythm. This Apple smartwatch allows users to track their REM, core, and deep sleep. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data.

Apple Watch Series 9 displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It has an all-day 18-hour battery life. Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers to answer and end calls, play/pause music, scroll widgets, and much more. Now users will not have to physically interact with the watch as it can just be done with a simple double tap.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple introduced the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra, dubbed the Apple Watch Ultra 2, at the Wonderlust event in September 2023. It is powered by a new S9 chip and WatchOS 10 along with a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with the biggest display ever and 3000 nits peak brightness which is 50 percent brighter than the first generation of Apple Watch Ultra. It also features a new modular ultra watch face which enables easy viewing of sports, outdoor adventures, and ocean and water activities. The in-display flashlight is also improved with Digital Crown which temporarily doubles the brightness. Users can also use on-device Siri to Access and Log Health Data.

The Apple smartwatch is integrated with On-Device Siri for easy access to Log Health Data. Now you do not need the internet for starting a workout or setting a timer as Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Apple claims that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed with carbon-neutral products and is made up of 95 percent recycled titanium.

This Apple smartwatch is specialized for fitness freaks in terms of its features, health tracking, and more. The watch also features the new double-tap gesture feature similar to the Apple Watch Series 9. The gesture can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, snooze an alarm, answer and end a phone call, take a photo with the Camera Remote, and more. It comes with a 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode and enables Bluetooth connectivity.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is powered by the S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of up to 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

With this Apple smartwatch, users can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from their wrists. you can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from your wrist. Additionally, it also gets several life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is for extreme athletes, including ultra marathoners, expert divers, and others. Here, the side button is designed to work even when you are wearing gloves. Moreover, there are two speakers and microphones to get good-quality calls. Its case surrounds the front crystal to protect it during extreme activities. For the first time ever an Apple Watch, has dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5. Also for your long trips, the battery life of this Apple smartwatch can be extended to reach up to 60 hours using Low Power Mode.

This Apple smartwatch is also designed for water sports, including extreme activities like kitesurfing and wakeboarding, along with recreational scuba diving. For these, the Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN 13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories. It also includes a Depth app that utilizes the new depth gauge. The new Wayfinder watch face is designed for the Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial. The redesigned Compass app in watchOS 9 surfaces more in-depth information and three distinct views, and offers Waypoints and Backtrack features on this Apple smartwatch.

Apart from these, this Apple smartwatch features all other connectivity, activity, and health features — from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps to Activity rings along with additional health, safety, and navigation features. It can also detect a severe car crash with Crash Detection.

Apple Watch Series 8

The new Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a new body temperature sensor as well as new cycle-tracking features for women's health. It includes information about ovulation. However, this temperature sensor also gives a "retrospective estimate" of when you ovulate. Apple also ensures that health data is encrypted end-to-end, which will be accessible only via passcode Touch ID or Face ID. This Apple smartwatch offers two screen sizes, 41mm and 45mm, both featuring Always-On Retina LTPO OLED displays with exceptional brightness. It holds an IPX6 and 5ATM rating, making it resistant to dust and suitable for activities like swimming.

Moreover, it also supports Car Crash detection via its three-axis gyroscope and a high-g-force accelerometer. This Apple smartwatch can detect three types of crashes - side-impact, rear-end collision, and rollovers. To keep the battery going for a long time, it comes with a Low Power Mode that can offer up to 36 hours of battery life. While the Apple Watch SE has the same crash-detection feature. It has the same SoC as the Series 8, which means it is 20 percent faster than the previous version.

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is powered by the S5 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen allows users to make calls and send text messages. Like previous Apple smartwatches, it also features apps such as Apple Pay and Maps, which users can access directly on their wrists. It comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm and supports both Wi-Fi and LTE. If you have the LTE version like I do, you can create a copy of your iPhone's SIM card on the Watch's eSIM. This lets you leave the iPhone behind and still remain connected. Alongside activities like yoga, running, swimming, and marathons, you can also keep a check on your tai chi and pilates using this Apple smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a 20 percent bigger always-on display than the Apple Watch Series 6. It has just 1.7mm thin bezels that are 40 percent thinner than the previous generation. This Apple smartwatch comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. In addition to this, Apple has brought a full keyboard inside the Apple Watch Series 7. Users can either tap or slide to type and the keyboard will predict the user's next word using machine learning algorithms. With support for apps like Mindfulness and Sleep, the Apple Watch Series 7 ensures that you stay in the moment when awake, while also completing your sleep goals. The Activity Rings can be used to take note of your daily activities including workouts.

Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with new watch faces including a new modular face and it offers 18 hours of battery life. It also comes with an IPX6 dust-resistant coating and a WR50 water-resistant coating. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 7 features support for fast charging technology. Other features include Fall Detection, always-on altimeter, international emergency calling, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm alerts, and more.

Instances of Apple Watch saving lives

In the last few years, there have been many instances of the Apple smartwatch saving lives. In January, the Apple Watch saved the life of a wearer by alerting them of irregular heart rhythm which after medical diagnosis showed that the wearer flatlined for 19 seconds during their sleep! Just a month later, it saved another life alerting the wearer of their heart racing, which upon checkup turned out to be a severe case of GI bleeding which could have proved to be fatal if not acted upon.

In March, it was revealed that the Apple smartwatch saved the life of a Cleaveland man by alerting him of low blood oxygen as it dipped into the mid-80s. He underwent scans and doctors found blood clots all over his lungs and even revealed that 60% of the people in his condition don't survive the night.

In the most recent instance, it is the Apple Watch Ultra, the company's most expensive smartwatch, which became the rescuer of a Las Vegas man who suffers from type 1 diabetes and fell unconscious due to low blood sugar levels. Fortunately, he was wearing the Apple Watch Ultra, which detected his fall using the Fall Detection feature and immediately contacted emergency services which rescued him.

However, it should be noted that while these Apple smartwatches can alert the user of health abnormalities, they are not medical devices and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.