iPhone SE 4 to launch with custom 5G modem

Apple's upcoming affordable iPhone SE 4 (as compared to other iPhone models) is expected to make its entry in the market in the year 2025. Notably, the launch of the phone was earlier thought to have been paused or delayed and is now said to come with a custom-designed 5G modem in 2025, according to analyst Jeff Pu, as per a report by MacRumors. "In a research note with Haitong International Securities on Tuesday, he said the modem will be manufactured by Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC," the report stated.

However, this is not the first time analysts have claimed that the work on iPhone SE 4 has restarted. Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo informed that Apple has restarted working on a fourth-generation iPhone SE which is expected to get a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G modem. The analyst also stated that the modem would be built with TSMC's 4nm process and support sub-6GHz bands only.

"My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14," Kuo stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup in the month of September 2023. The iPhone 15 lineup is believed to include 4 models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If you want to know about the existing iPhone SE third generation or iPhone SE 3, it can be known that it was launched last year in March and comes with A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and houses a single 12MP camera sensor on the back along with a selfie camera of 7MP.