iPhone SE 4 to launch with custom 5G modem

Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch after a gap of two years in 2025. Here is what the latest leak reveals.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 17:53 IST
iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025.
iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025.
iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)

Apple's upcoming affordable iPhone SE 4 (as compared to other iPhone models) is expected to make its entry in the market in the year 2025. Notably, the launch of the phone was earlier thought to have been paused or delayed and is now said to come with a custom-designed 5G modem in 2025, according to analyst Jeff Pu, as per a report by MacRumors. "In a research note with Haitong International Securities on Tuesday, he said the modem will be manufactured by Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC," the report stated.

However, this is not the first time analysts have claimed that the work on iPhone SE 4 has restarted. Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo informed that Apple has restarted working on a fourth-generation iPhone SE which is expected to get a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G modem. The analyst also stated that the modem would be built with TSMC's 4nm process and support sub-6GHz bands only.

"My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14," Kuo stated in a tweet.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup in the month of September 2023. The iPhone 15 lineup is believed to include 4 models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If you want to know about the existing iPhone SE third generation or iPhone SE 3, it can be known that it was launched last year in March and comes with A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and houses a single 12MP camera sensor on the back along with a selfie camera of 7MP.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 17:41 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone SE 4 to launch with custom 5G modem
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets