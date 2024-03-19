 Lava O2 launch in India confirmed for March 22; Rumours suggest 90Hz display, 50MP camera and more features | Mobile News

Lava O2 launch in India confirmed for March 22; Rumours suggest 90Hz display, 50MP camera and more features

The Lava O2, which is a successor to 2023’s Lava O1, has been confirmed to launch on March 22 in India. Know what rumours suggest regarding the Lava O2 launch in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 18:02 IST
Icon
Vivo T3 5G specs, price and much more leaked ahead of launch on March 21
Lava O2
1/5 The new Vivo T3 will make its debut on March 21, 2024 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment with some new feature offerings. The company recently launched the Vivo V30 series, now another new device is set to launch this week. Have a look at what’s expected to come with the new Vivo T3.  (Vivo )
Lava O2
2/5 According to reports, the Vivo T3 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may offer up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, enabling users to use the smartphone during harsh sunlight conditions.  ( Vivo)
Lava O2
3/5 The Vivo T3 will be likely equipped with the  MediaTek 7200 chipset which may also be paired with Arm Mali G610 GPU to enhance the graphics of the device. The smartphone may also feature a 5,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.  ( Vivo)
Lava O2
4/5 For photography, the Vivo T3 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and an additional sensor. On the front, the smartphone may sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to have a starting price of Rs.20999.  (Vivo)
Lava O2
5/5 Lastly, the Vivo T3 is expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It may also support Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. However, note that these specifications are based on leaks and rumors.  (Vivo )
Lava O2
icon View all Images
The Lava O2 launch in India will take place on March 22. Check details. (Lava)

Lava is gearing up to launch its next smartphone, the Lava O2 in India. Following the teaser put out by the smartphone maker on X a few days ago, an Amazon listing went live, shedding light on some of the features it could offer. These include a 90Hz display and a 50MP dual camera system. The smartphone is a successor to the Lava O1 which launched in October last year. Now, the Lava O2 launch date in India has been confirmed. Know all about it.

Also Read: Lava O2 smartphone teased ahead of launch

Lava O2 launch in India

In an X post, Lava has announced that the Lava O2 launch in India will take place on March 22 at 12 PM IST. The post states, “It's time for The Real Performer to take over! #O2 - Launching on 22nd Mar, 12 PM”. The company also posted a video, showing the back of the upcoming Lava O2, its design and its camera system.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It builds upon the teaser of the Lava O2 that the company shared a few days ago, hinting at design elements like a sleek, modern aesthetic, flat display and a punch hole for the front camera.

Lava O2 leaked specifications

The Amazon listing for the Lava O2 went live a few days ago. Although it has since been taken down, it was enough to fuel speculations about the smartphone and its specifications. As per the reports, the Lava O2 may sport a 6.5-inch HD plus display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone could be powered by the Unisoc T616, the same chip that powers the Motorola G14 and the Realme C35. This chip could be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Also Read: Vivo T3 specifications teased ahead of launch on March 21

On the back, the Lava O2 may have a 50MP dual camera system. It is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additionally, the Lava O2 may have 4G compatibility.

While no details have surfaced regarding the Lava O2 price, the listing hints at two colours being available -  Majestic Purple, and a Green (unnamed) colour.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 18:02 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Lava O2 launch in India confirmed for March 22; Rumours suggest 90Hz display, 50MP camera and more features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets