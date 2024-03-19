Lava O2 launch in India confirmed for March 22; Rumours suggest 90Hz display, 50MP camera and more features

Lava is gearing up to launch its next smartphone, the Lava O2 in India. Following the teaser put out by the smartphone maker on X a few days ago, an Amazon listing went live, shedding light on some of the features it could offer. These include a 90Hz display and a 50MP dual camera system. The smartphone is a successor to the Lava O1 which launched in October last year. Now, the Lava O2 launch date in India has been confirmed. Know all about it.

Also Read: Lava O2 smartphone teased ahead of launch

Lava O2 launch in India

In an X post, Lava has announced that the Lava O2 launch in India will take place on March 22 at 12 PM IST. The post states, “It's time for The Real Performer to take over! #O2 - Launching on 22nd Mar, 12 PM”. The company also posted a video, showing the back of the upcoming Lava O2, its design and its camera system.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

It builds upon the teaser of the Lava O2 that the company shared a few days ago, hinting at design elements like a sleek, modern aesthetic, flat display and a punch hole for the front camera.

Lava O2 leaked specifications

The Amazon listing for the Lava O2 went live a few days ago. Although it has since been taken down, it was enough to fuel speculations about the smartphone and its specifications. As per the reports, the Lava O2 may sport a 6.5-inch HD plus display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone could be powered by the Unisoc T616, the same chip that powers the Motorola G14 and the Realme C35. This chip could be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Also Read: Vivo T3 specifications teased ahead of launch on March 21

On the back, the Lava O2 may have a 50MP dual camera system. It is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additionally, the Lava O2 may have 4G compatibility.

While no details have surfaced regarding the Lava O2 price, the listing hints at two colours being available - Majestic Purple, and a Green (unnamed) colour.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!