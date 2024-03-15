 Vivo T3 5G specifications teased ahead of launch on March 21; Know what to expect | Mobile News

Vivo T3 5G specifications teased ahead of launch on March 21; Know what to expect

The Vivo T3 5G specifications have been teased ahead of its launch on March 21. From processor to camera, know what to expect from the upcoming Vivo T3 5G.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 18:11 IST
Vivo T3 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 21. Check details. (Flipkart)

Despite being just 15 days in March, we have already witnessed several top brands launch their smartphones this month. The majority of additions have been in the mid-range segment, with the launch of Nothing Phone 2a, Poco X6 Neo and iQOO Z9. Now, Vivo is gearing up to launch another smartphone, the Vivo T3 5G, and it'll be its second launch following the unveiling of the Vivo V30 series earlier this month. The Vivo T3 5G specifications have been teased ahead of its launch next week. Know what to expect from the Vivo T3 5G.

Also Read: Vivo V30 5G launched in India - All you need to know

Vivo T3 5G specifications

As per the microsite created for the launch of the Vivo T3 5G on Flipkart, the smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, which the company claims to be the fastest in the segment. Moreover, it will have a triple camera setup at the back, one of which is confirmed to be a Sony sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), another segment first claimed by Vivo. The Vivo T3 5G is also confirmed to come in a Crystal Flake colour and there could be other options too.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo T3 5G rumours

As per leaks, the smartphone is likely to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could support up to 1800 nits of peak brightness. While the processor isn't confirmed, reports suggest that it could be the MediaTek 7200 which we have already seen in the likes of iQOO Z9 as well as the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. The smartphone may also come with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Also Read: iPhone 15 price drop announced on Amazon

On the back, it may feature a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and another sensor. There might also be a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The Vivo T3 5G is rumoured to pack a 5000mAh battery which may support 44W fast charging.

It should be noted that the above-mentioned information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. To know the exact features and specifications of the Vivo T3 5G, we may have to wait till it launches, which is expected to happen on March 21 at 12:00 PM IST.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 18:11 IST
