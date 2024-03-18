 Lava O2 smartphone teased! Check specs, design, and features ahead of India launch | Mobile News

Lava O2 smartphone teased! Check specs, design, and features ahead of India launch

Lava teases the upcoming Lava O2 smartphone launch in India, offering glimpses of its sleek design and impressive specifications on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 23:20 IST
Lava O2
Lava O2
Lava teases the launch of its latest smartphone, the Lava O2, with Amazon listing revealing exciting specifications. (Amazon)

Excitement mounts as Lava, a prominent player in the Indian smartphone market, hints at the imminent arrival of its latest offering, the Lava O2 smartphone. With teasers trickling in, you can take a sneak peek at what this successor to the popular Lava O1 has in store for buyers.

Lava O2 Launch Launch

As the buzz intensifies, Lava remains tight-lipped about the exact launch date of the Lava O2 in India. However, glimpses of its design shared on X suggest a sleek, modern aesthetic, featuring a flat display with minimal bezels and a discreet punch hole for the front camera.

Lava O2: Expected Specifications

According to the Amazon listing, the Lava O2 promises a 6.5-inch HD plus display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring an immersive visual experience. Under the hood, expect the power of a UniSoC T616 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, delivering seamless performance for multitasking and storage needs.

Moreover, Lava O2 is likely to come with 4G connectivity to keep you connected at all times. Running on Android 13 out of the box, it will offer a blend of the latest features and enhancements for a user-friendly interface.

The Lava O2 is likely to excel in the camera setup, with a rear dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, ensuring stunning pictures every time. With a large 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support, you can stay charged up all day, ready for whatever comes your way.

The smartphone is anticipated to prioritise user convenience and security in addition to its looks and performance. With a fingerprint sensor incorporated in the power button and facial recognition technology, unlocking your device is quick and secure.

The Lava O2 will be available in Majestic Purple and a teased Green variation, and it efforts to make a stylish statement while also offering substance. Stay tuned as Lava prepares to showcase its next innovation, which promises to enthral smartphone lovers across India.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 23:20 IST
Home Mobile News Lava O2 smartphone teased! Check specs, design, and features ahead of India launch
