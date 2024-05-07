 Lenovo Tab K11 launched in India with 11-inch WUXGA display: Check price, specs, availability and more | Mobile News

Lenovo Tab K11 launched in India with 11-inch WUXGA display: Check price, specs, availability and more

Lenovo Tab K11 in Luna Grey colour launched in India at Rs. 17990. It offers smooth performance, 11-inch WUXGA display, and useful features like Lenovo Tab Pen Plus support and Android zero-touch enrollment.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 07 2024, 14:38 IST
Icon
Lenovo Tab K11 now available in India at Rs. 17990 in Luna Grey.

Lenovo has introduced a new Android tablet in India, the Lenovo Tab K11, now available in a sleek Luna Grey colour. Priced at Rs. 17990, this tablet is making waves with its performance and features. Currently up for grabs on Lenovo's official website, the Tab K11 doesn't just stop at its initial offering - it also comes with a complimentary one-year Accidental Damage Protection plan and a standard one-year warranty, extendable up to three years.

“Performance, durability and manageability are key requirements for enterprise users and the K11 tab delivers on all these fronts. It is a perfect blend of features that make the user experience seamless,” said Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Lenovo Tab K11: Specifications and Features

Display: Sporting an 11-inch WUXGA display, the tablet supports smooth 1080p streaming with a resolution of 1920x1200. It runs near-stock Android, preloaded with Android 13 and upgradable up to Android 15. Plus, Lenovo promises security updates until January 2028.

Features: The Lenovo Tab K11 supports the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and comes with handy pre-installed software like Nebo for converting handwriting to text, MyScript Calculator for equation-solving, and WPS for note organisation and document prep. It also offers Lenovo Freestyle for effortless connectivity with other Lenovo PCs or laptops. Not to forget, it supports Android zero-touch enrollment, Commercial Customization System (CCS), and Commercial Software Development Kit (CSDK).

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like

Lenovo Tab K11: Design and Performance 

Slim and travel-friendly, the Tab K11 measures just 7.15mm thin and weighs a mere 465g. It boasts IP52 water and dust resistance, making it durable for various environments.

Also read: Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart; Check expected specs, features and more

Underneath the hood, the Lenovo Tab K11 runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor, ensuring smooth operation. Fueling it all is a robust 7040mAh battery, promising up to 10 hours of uninterrupted video playback. With its impressive specs and features, the Lenovo Tab K11 is poised to make a mark in the Indian tablet market.

First Published Date: 07 May, 14:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets