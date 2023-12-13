Icon

Massive leak! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrades revealed; is it worth the hype?

It is a stunner! Waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to launch? Check this huge camera upgrade leak - know what’s likely coming.

By: HT TECH
Dec 13 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrades leak here. (Representative image) (HT Tech)
Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January 2024, and the rumors around the smartphone have started to increase. The excitement around the upcoming Samsung smartphone has started a discussion about what the camera specs would be as its predecessor gained much popularity due to its popular optical zoom. Now, fans are waiting for the Galaxy S24 series to be launched to experience what's coming. In the biggest leak, a tipster has revealed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrades. Check out what Samsung has planned for the new generation of S-series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera

According to a Tom's Guide report, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to get a 200MP main camera which is an upgrade from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additionally, it is expected that the main camera sensor will be bigger which will attract more light to click sharp images.

In terms of its ultrawide camera, it is expected to remain the same at 12MP which was also integrated into the Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, the new generation may get improved performance with software upgrades.

Now, the most intriguing part of the Samsung S-series was its telephoto camera, however, there is some kind of bad news for people who have been planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Tom's Guide reported that there is a slight change in the telephoto camera, but it's not a good one. The 10MP camera duo with 3x optical zoom is expected to remain the same, however, the telephoto lens may be reduced from 10x to 5x with a higher 50MP sensor resolution. While the higher resolution may result in capturing sharper photos, it comes at the cost of compromising one of Samsung's signature camera features which was much hyped. Samsung's telephoto camera gave much competition to other brands, especially Apple.

In terms of the Galaxy S24 Ultra selfie camera, Samsung is expected to keep the 12MP front camera for the entire new Galaxy S24 series.

With the current leak about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, fans may well be disappointed with a lower zoom range if it turns out to be true, but exactly what is going on will only be clear when the phone is launched.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 10:39 IST
