OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 to launch on April 4; live event at 7 PM

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, an enhanced RAM and a Fast and a smooth operating system are the highlights of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. This experience is further augmented by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC which keeps the phone going for an entire day with just 30 minutes of charging. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also features a 108 MP camera.

OnePlus is also introducing the all-new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at the launch event. The buds come with a 12.4 mm extra-large Driver Unit and a BassWave algorithm to enhance the audio quality by reducing the noise and improving the bass.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

At the core of this brand new smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset which lets you fit in more of all your favourite things, whether it is gaming, streaming or work. This is enabled by a robust GPU, increased power efficiency and dual 5G mode network support with Wi-Fi 5 for seamless connectivity.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 108 MP Camera System. This camera along with 9-in-1 pixel binning comes together to give photos that are bright, clear and natural-looking photos.

You can catch faraway objects with utmost clarity using the 3X lossless zoom. And for times when you are taking a photo at night or where lighting is insufficient, its inbuilt Electronic Image Stabilization (ESI) technology enables you to click pictures and shoot videos.

The 8 GB of virtual RAM expansion allows it to convert hard drive space into temporary virtual RAM so that you can transition between different apps and multi-task even faster.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G promises to bring reduced system lag and screen tearing with an upgraded GPA Frame Stabilizer. It also has some other interesting features like Quick Startup so you can deep dive straight into the last game you played without having to negotiate opening animations and ads. A Game Focus Mode blocks off unwanted notifications when you are in the middle of a serious game to make sure your focus remains where it needs to be.

It packs a large 6.72-inch 120 Hz FHD display which gives you more room for watching. The display comes with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and an adaptive refresh rate which syncs with your usage habits to provide an immersive experience. The smartphone has a peak brightness of 690 nits.

The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC, which goes from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The company claims it is sufficient for a full day of taking photos and shooting videos, chatting and streaming your favourite OTT content. In fact, the smartphone features the same SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition that is normally seen in OnePlus' flagship smartphone models.

This in turn powers a technology which that improves the lifespan and preserves the capacity of the phone's battery – the Smart Battery Health Engine. For you, this means that this intelligent battery matches your charging and sleeping routine to prevent overcharging and premature ageing, the company says. The smartphone also gets 12 built-in temperature sensors that work in the background as the smartphone charges to keep it cool.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Delivering Pure Beats

The launch event will also see the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The earbuds feature the dynamic base enhancement which compensates for weak base pitches and only slightly for strong bass.

The BassWave algorithm has also been added by the company and it claims to provide audio quality true to its original broad bass. One of the highlights of this model is a 12.4 mm extra-large Driver Unit, which is the largest so far for OnePlus. This allows for more air inflow that increases the base quality. An added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm improves audio stiffness and provides an instantaneous response for audio.

Early Bird Sneak Peek benefits

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is available in two exciting shades – Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. You can choose the colour that suits your personal style.

And, if you buy the smartphone now, you can enjoy early bird Sneak Peek benefits that include free OnePlus products, an extended warranty plan with exclusive discount and instant discount with select bank cards. Tune in to the larger-than-life OnePlus Launch Event scheduled on April 4, at 7 PM IST to know more about the devices.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio