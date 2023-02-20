    Trending News

    Price cut alert! iPhone 13 price drops from 69900 to just 39999 on Flipkart

    The price of the iPhone 13 has taken a huge dip on Flipkart. Know how you can grab it for just Rs. 39999.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 09:29 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Check out this amazing iPhone 13 offer live on Flipkart right now. (Unsplash)

    The iPhone 13 is considered a generational upgrade over the iPhone 13. It features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 as well as several new and exciting features. It is also first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. Despite Apple launching the iPhone 14 last year, the iPhone 13 remains one of the best smartphones which you can buy today.

    Although it is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer on the smartphone where its price has taken a huge dip. After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 39999 for the duration of this offer. Here's how.

    iPhone 13 Discount

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 39999 after applying all the offers!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 62999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 6901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

    Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 39999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

    B09G9D8KRQ

    iPhone 13 Bank Offers

    Get Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 09:28 IST
