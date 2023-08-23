Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G launched: Specs, features, price

Realme today launched two new 5G smartphones, Realme 11 and Realme 11X. Check specs, features, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 18:47 IST
Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G were launched in India today, August 23. The company has released a feature-packed smartphone and that too on a budget. With the launch of new smartphones, the company also unveiled its truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones called Realme Buds Air 5. Let's check out what the smartphone will offer to its users.

Realme 11 5G specifications

The Realme 11 features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) that enables free virtual memory. It also has 16GB of expandable memory.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a dual setup camera consisting of a 108 MP main camera and a 2 MP secondary camera. The front camera has a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Realme 11 has an internal storage of 256GB with 2TB expandable memory through a microSD card slot.

Realme 11X 5G specifications

The Realme 11X features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC backed with 16GB of RAM. The memory is expandable by up to 16GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE).

The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. It has an internal storage capacity of 128 GB. The Realme 11X is backed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G price and availability.

The Realme 11 5G will come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs.18999. The 8GB and 256GB storage is priced at Rs.19999. The Realme 11 5G will be available for sale from August 29 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme 11X 5G will also be available in two storage variants: the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs.14999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant will cost Rs.15999. The smartphones will be available for sale from August 30 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 18:46 IST
