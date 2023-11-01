 Realme 11x 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 11x 5G

Realme 11x 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 11x 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 11x 5G now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Realme 11x 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Realme 11x 5G in India is Rs. 13,999.  At Amazon, the Realme 11x 5G can be purchased for Rs. ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme 11x 5G in India is Rs. 13,999.  At Amazon, the Realme 11x 5G can be purchased for Rs. 14,715.  This is the Realme 11x 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Purple Dawn and Midnight Black.

Realme 11x 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • 8 MP
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • OVB64B
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Single
Design
  • Purple Dawn, Midnight Black
  • 190 grams
  • 76 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • 165.7 mm
Display
  • 91.40 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 86.58 %
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 680 nits
  • 20:9
  • 392 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v13
  • realme
  • August 23, 2023 (Official)
  • Realme UI
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.96 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great DesignIcon
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Realme 11x 5G News

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G is launched in India today. Check details here.
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G launched: Specs, features, price
23 Aug 2023
