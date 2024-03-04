Samsung Galaxy F15 5G launched In India: Check specs, features and more

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy F15 5G in India, marking its entry into the budget smartphone market. Packed with impressive specifications and features, such as an enhanced battery, a robust chipset, and a commitment to four years of Android updates. Let's delve into the key details of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F15 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 15999 for the base variant featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model, equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs. 16999. To make it even more appealing, an early sale on Amazon will kick off at 7 PM IST today, offering customers a Rs. 1000 discount when using HDFC bank. The smartphone is available in two stylish colour options – Jazzy Green and Groovy Violet.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a visually delightful experience. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the storage up to a whopping 1TB using a MicroSD card. The smartphone is equipped with a substantial 6,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging. Running on Android 14-brd with the OneUI skin, the Galaxy F15 5G is promised to receive four Android updates.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Camera Capabilities

The smartphone features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, ensuring versatile photography capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 13MP front camera. Alongside these features, the Galaxy F15 5G includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and noise cancellation functionality, all complemented by 5G connectivity.

