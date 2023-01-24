    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy M13 price cut! Grab budget phone at just 699 with exchange offer

    Grab the Rs. 14999 priced Samsung Galaxy M13 at just Rs. 699! Check out Amazon offer details.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 13:18 IST
    Know more about this super Amazon offer on Samsung Galaxy M13. (Samsung)

    Did you know that you could get a great budget smartphone under Rs. 1000? No, we're not kidding. If you're in the market for a good budget smartphone, then this Samsung Galaxy M13 deal is perfect for you! After the end of the New Year sales, Amazon has returned with huge discounts on smartphones. Amazon is offering great deals and massive discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and more. Budget as well as flagship smartphones are available at heavily discounted prices right now. An amazing deal is currently being offered on the Samsung Galaxy M13. This budget smartphone can be yours for just Rs. 699 with this offer.

    Check out the details of the Samsung Galaxy M13 offer on Amazon here.

    Samsung Galaxy M13 Discount

    The 64GB variant of the Galaxy M13 is originally priced at Rs. 14999. However, Amazon has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 699! Amazon is initially offering a massive 20 percent discount on Galaxy M13. After discount, it is available for just Rs. 11999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    You can further drive down the price of Galaxy M13 using other offers as well. The offers are also applicable on a higher 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M13.

    Samsung Galaxy M13 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Galaxy M13. You can get up to Rs. 11300 off on the price of the Galaxy M13 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Galaxy M13 to just Rs. 699, making this budget smartphone the most affordable deal in the market right now!

    B0B4F52B5X

    Samsung Galaxy M13 Bank Offer

    Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions. Moreover, buy the smartphone by paying a nominal amount with the no-cost EMI offer. So, hurry up and grab this amazing deal now!

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 13:14 IST
