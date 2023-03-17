Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut on Amazon! Here is how to grab it at its lowest
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a reduced cost with this Amazon offer. Check offer details here.
Looking to buy a new premium smartphone with great cameras, flagship performance and unique features? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the one to look at. It is packed with flagship features which help make it stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Apple iPhones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones.
Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a fortune, it can be yours right now with a heavy discount, thanks to a recent Amazon offer on the smartphone. Check out the offer details here.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer details
The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 91949. Here's how.
mobile to buy?
Amazon is initially offering a massive 17 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 109999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to drive its price further down.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exchange Offer
Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.
Combining both these offers takes down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to just Rs. 91949!
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bank Offer
You can avail bank offers too. Get instant discounts up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card and City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71679052307764