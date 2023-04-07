Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drop! Grab it for just 67999 on Amazon

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a reduced cost with this Amazon offer. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 18:07 IST
Want to buy camera phones? Get Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more
Google Pixel 6a
1/5 Google Pixel 6a: Equipped with a double rear camera setup (12.2MP + 12MP) and a 8MP front camera, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs. 43,999. The phone grabs superb photos and videos. Running on Google Tensor processor, the phone also gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display and a 4410mAh battery. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Currently priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of the most versatile set of rear cameras. The phone sports quad camera setup (108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP) along with a 40MP selfie camera. And the highlight here is Samsung's 100X Space Zoom features, which works brilliantly until 40X. Running on Octa- Core processor, the phone gets a 6.8 inch Quad HD+ Display and 5000mAh battery. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Realme GT 2 Pro: Available for Rs. 49,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Realme GT 2 Pro sports triple rear camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP) and a 32MP front camera. The highlight of the phone is its microlens. You can click beautiful detailed images with the help of this phone. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the phone gets a 6.7 inch display and 5000mAh battery. (Priya/HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
4/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: Priced at Rs. 45,999, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is one of the best camera phones offered by Oppo. The phone sports triple rear camera setup (50MP + 8MP + 2MP) along with a 32MP selfie camera. Powered by Oppo's MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Dual Sony Flagship Sensors (IMX766 and IMX709), the Reno 8 Pro 5G promises a great photography experience. The phone runs on Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and gets a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display along with a 4500 mAh battery. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Apple iPhone 13: The 128GB variant of Apple iPhone 13 is currently available on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 73,999. The phone sports dual rear camera setup (12MP + 12MP) along with a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 13 performs spectacularly well as far as the camera performance is considered. From colour accuracy to minute detailing, you can see it all! (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains one of the top smartphones in the market. (Samsung)

With Samsung's Galaxy S23 series out now, it might seem that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is outdated but the reality is far from it. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has great cameras as well as flagship performance and unique features, putting it at par with the best smartphones in the market today. It combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a fortune, it can be yours right now for a steal price with Amazon's discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer details

The 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 67999. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a massive 24 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 99999.

But that's not the end of the offers. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to drive its price further down.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 32000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum value for your old device, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra goes down to just Rs. 67999!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

B09SH7FDKT

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bank Offer

You can avail bank offers too. Get instant discounts up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card and City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions. Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 18:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drop! Grab it for just 67999 on Amazon
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets