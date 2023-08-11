Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could blow away iPhone 15 with its next-gen display

Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a major display boost that could blow away the entire iPhone 15 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 13:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped for launch in early 2024. (Representative Image) (Samsung)

Samsung recently announced its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, but it is already looking forward to the launch of its 2024 flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per reports, the smartphone is already in development with details about its various components surfacing. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered as the best Android smartphone by many due to its excellent camera and display. It competes directly against the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the position of the best smartphone in the market.

Now, Samsung could be looking to one-up Apple with its next-generation display technology in the Galaxy S24 Ultra that could blow away the upcoming iPhone 15.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Next-gen display

Samsung is one of the world's top display makers therefore, it isn't a surprise that its smartphones boast some of the best displays in the market. Interestingly, it even manufactures displays for Apple iPhones. Reports claim that the South Korean tech giant is looking to beat the iPhone series with the next-generation display technology that it is creating for its Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

South Korean media outlet Chosun reported that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly feature M13 OLED display panel. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to stick with M12 display panels made by Samsung. This could give it an edge against its direct competitor in the flagship smartphone segment. As per reports, Apple will not incorporate this technology in its iPhones at least until the iPhone 16 series, which could debut in late 2024.

More power

It is not just the display where the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a boost. The report further states that Samsung could also bump up the base RAM for its entire Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could get 12GB RAM as standard while the S24 Ultra could be upgraded to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with UFS 4.0 storage. These upgrades could not only give the smartphones a performance boost but also improve their power efficiency.

Do note that this information is based on unofficial reports, and only the official confirmation from Samsung will reveal actual details about the Galaxy S24 series, which is tipped for launch in early 2024.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 13:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could blow away iPhone 15 with its next-gen display
