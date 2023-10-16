Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched in yellow colour; check price and other specs too

A few months back Samsung launched its most anticipated foldable smartphone, which created a buzz among tech enthusiasts. Now, Samsung has surprised everyone and has unveiled a new and vibrant addition to this foldable smartphone lineup. It has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a striking yellow color. This announcement comes just in time for the festive season, offering consumers more choices for their ultimate pocketable device. Let's take a look at what Samsung offers with this model.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Yellow model

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 initially made its debut in India with four distinct color options: Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. Now, with the introduction of the refreshing Yellow variant, Samsung aims to cater to a broader range of personal styles and preferences. In the spirit of the festivities, Samsung has also rolled out limited-time, enticing offers on all Galaxy Z Flip 5 models.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 features

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is renowned for delivering a stylish and unique foldable experience, all within a pocket-sized device designed for self-expression. The smartphone's outer screen is now 3.78 times larger, enhancing usability. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers one of the most versatile camera experiences available on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Features like FlexCam allow users to capture hands-free photos from creative angles, while Dual Preview lets them see themselves in the Flex Window when taking photos of friends, ensuring the perfect shot.

AI-driven improvements have been integrated into the camera experience, making every photo come to life. The enhanced Nightography feature optimizes photos and videos in low-light conditions, eliminating visual noise and enhancing details and color tone. Even at a distance, the digital 10X zoom ensures clearer photos.

In terms of durability, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. Additionally, the device features a new integrated hinge module with a dual rail structure to dissipate external impacts effectively.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in two memory variants: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at Rs.99,999, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, priced at Rs.109999. These models are available for purchase on Samsung's official website and select retail outlets.

Offers on Galaxy Z Flip 5 Yellow model

Samsung is providing various offers on this new model. These exclusive offers include substantial bank cashback and an upgrade bonus of Rs. 7000 each, resulting in a combined benefit of Rs.14,000 for Galaxy Z Flip 5 customers. Alternatively, the new Yellow variant can be purchased through a 30-month low-cost EMI plan, with monthly payments as low as Rs.3379. Leading financial institutions such as Bajaj Finance Ltd. and HDFC are offering this EMI option. For those who prefer not to opt for EMI, there's a direct upgrade benefit of Rs.14000 on their purchase.

