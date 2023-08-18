Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaves Motorola Razr 40 Ultra behind; know how and why

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 had high expectations riding on it following the launch of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. But with its hardware upgrade and software refinement, it has managed to surpass rivals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 received a larger cover display which is called the Flex Window. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

On July 26, Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event where it launched the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. And with the Flip 5, Samsung went quite overboard to make it the show-stealer. It got a massive new cover display which the company has named ‘Flex Window' and a new hinge mechanism, alongside other iterative upgrades. And it was crucial for Samsung to do so given what the rivals had rolled out this year.

The flip form factor has become a trending theme in the smartphone world and both Oppo and Motorola have launched their own smartphones. It is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra that has emerged as the prime contender to dethrone the Galaxy Z Flip 5 due to the major upgrades it received. Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's pursuit of refinement drubs Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the more advanced processor compared to Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which means that the former can handle more performance-heavy tasks than the latter.

Samsung's refinement play is a class above

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you see the continuity of a process. This is the fifth generation of the smartphone and Samsung has had the time to work out the snags from the device. The first Flip phone was a stunning piece of technology and a mess. The hinge mechanism was extremely vulnerable, the display was fragile and optimization was simply not there.

However, we found in our review that the fifth generation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 “offers the most refined foldable smartphone experience that you can get and it is still the benchmark setter when it comes to clamshell devices”.

But that's not all. The prices of smartphones are also a factor. While at first glance, the Rs. 99999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 definitely feels like a more expensive option compared to the Rs. 89999 for the same memory and storage. However, the Samsung phone comes with a bunch of discounts and exchange offers that allow you to reduce the price significantly. On the other hand, the price tag on the Razr 40 Ultra does not go much lower.

The overall package, then, tips in favor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and a big factor is how Samsung has patiently worked its magic with the phone with five years of lessons drawn from the previous models.

