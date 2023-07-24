Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: A story of success

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 is just over a day away and the excitement among Samsung fans is growing due to the sneak peeks provided by the leaks and rumours recently. We'll witness the unveiling of new Samsung foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which will be held on July 26.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will come with new upgrades and improvements that could set the standards for the foldable smartphone market over the rest of the year. Samsung has come a long way since the days of the original Galaxy Fold, and the company is still trying to bring innovation to a segment that is slowly becoming more and more competitive.

Now that the new foldable is just around the corner, it would be proper to take a look back at how Samsung has improved its foldable phones over the years.

Let's take a look at the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and revisit the revolutionary design and features of these smartphones, and how they affected the foldable smartphone market at that time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: How they changed the foldable smartphone market

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were launched back in August 2021 with new improvements and features that created a new craze among foldable fans. These smartphones were known for their big screen displays and sleek design. They were sleek and awesome to behold. And the company took pains to emphasize that the phones were perfectly pocketable.

The Fold 3 had a water-resistant screen, which was not available in its predecessor. Also, the Fold 2 was substantially heavy. In his review, Tom's Guide global editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer expressed his concerns about the weight of the device, saying, “I felt a bit of strain after several minutes of typing”. With Galaxy Fold 3, the phone was made lighter but still bulky.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were the first foldable smartphones to get the S Pen support from the Galaxy Note series, however, there was no space for the pen in the device, which made it difficult to carry but it introduced the S pen slot in the phone's cover.

Groundbreaking features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 was one of the first smartphones to feature an under-display camera, covered by pixels on top, which was only visible in some rare conditions. The company introduced various improvements such as 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers and faster charging which were significant concerns in the predecessor phones.

Not only did this series enhance the performance and craftsmanship, but it also partnered with leading software companies like Google and Microsoft to encourage multitasking features and Flex Mode.

Even though it was the most feature-rich foldable smartphone available at the time, it did have some design issues that needed to be fixed. However, these were not worrisome thoughts for many due to their magnificent performance. Many recommended upgrading their smartphones to Galaxy Z Fold 3.

These two smartphones cemented the Samsung foldables success story ensuring that there would be no looking back or questioning their reason to exist.

What's in store next?

Now, Samsung would again be looking to shock and awe the foldables market with its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones. Both smartphones are expected to bring key upgrades over their predecessors, and with just two days to go until the launch, the hype is at an all-time high. The smartphones will officially launch on July 26.