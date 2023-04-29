Super deal! Buy Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G for 19999; price drops from 79999 on Amazon

You have an opportunity to save a bumper Rs. 60000 on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G today. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is a smartphone having premium features and buying it at an affordable rate is something rare. The phone is available with a whopping price cut on Amazon today as the ecommerce website is offering discount, exchange and bank offers on. All you need to do is grab the handset at a massively reduced price before the offer ends. It can be known that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth Rs. 79999 can be availed for under Rs. 20000 today on Amazon. Here are the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop details you need to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 38 percent. That is, the phone worth Rs. 79999 is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 49999. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 30000 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to about Rs. 19999. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount on exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Also, Amazon is offering several bank offers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. The bank offers include: Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; Rs. 4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; Rs. 4000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; Rs. 4000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; among others.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, gets a 6.73 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, supports a triple rear camera setup with main camera of 50MP along with a selfie camera of 32MP. It also gets a 120W inbox hypercharger.