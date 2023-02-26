    Trending News

    Super Savings! Oppo F21 Pro price cut is LIVE; nab it for under 15000

    Oppo F21 5G can be purchased with a massive discount on Flipkart. Buy this smartphone worth Rs. 27999 under just Rs. 15000.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 09:55 IST
    Oppo F21 Pro 4G closer look in pictures: Stunning design, one FUN camera
    Oppo F21 Pro
    1/7 The Oppo F21 Pro 4G gets a leather finish on the Sunset Orange colour variant, and a matte finish on its black colour variant.  (Priya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Oppo F21 Pro runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. As with typical Oppo devices, the UI comes with several third-party apps pre-installed. (Priya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 Oppo F21 Pro relies on a 4500mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. In our review, we found it can last easily an entire day with ease. (Priya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 Oppo F21 Pro 4G uses the Snapdragon 680 chipset that is paired to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.  (Priya / HT Tech)
    Oppo F21 Pro
    5/7 Oppo F21 Pro rear cameras consist of a 64MP main, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP microscope camera with a ring light offering up to 30x magnification. The front camera uses a 32MP Sony IMX709 image sensor. The cameras performed good in our tests.  (Priya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 Oppo F21 Pro uses a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. You will find an in-display fingerprint sensor here. (Priya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 The ring light on the Oppo F21 Pro's rear camera also acts as a notification LED light for calls, texts and more.  (Priya / HT Tech)
    Oppo F21 Pro
    View all Images
    Looking for a camera smartphone? Check out this Oppo F21 Pro price cut. (Priya / HT Tech)

    Oppo F21 Pro was launched in 2022. It is one of those options for people who want a uniquely designed smartphone along with a decent performance and camera. Right now, you can nab it at an extremely low price. With a rough estimate, you can easily nab it for under Rs. 15000. All thanks to the Flipkart deal, which has rolled out a huge price cut along with exchange deals and bank offers on the phone. Here is all you need to know about the Oppo F21 Pro price cut on Flipkart.

    Oppo F21 Pro price cut

    The Oppo F21 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Sunset Orange colour can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs. 20999 at a discount of 25 percent. This is not all! The cost of the phone can further come down with several bank offers on the phone. You can get a flat Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank, ICICI bank, and SBI credit and debit cards. This will help you get the smartphone for just Rs. 18999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09WN26DLF

    Apart from this, the only thing you should have is an older smartphone to reduce the cost even more. If you purchase the phone on an exchange, you can get a further up to Rs. 20000 off. However, before applying for the exchange offer you will have to make sure that the offer is available at your place. You can check the same by entering your pin code on the e-commerce website.

    However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount depending on the resale value of your smartphone. Still, with the help of bank offers and exchange deals, you will easily manage to get Oppo F21 Pro for under Rs. 15000.

    Why you should buy Oppo F21 Pro

    Our HT Tech review said that, " The Oppo F21 Pro not only sports a trend-setting design but also offers great camera performance and battery life. " It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera along with a 2MP microlens and 2MP depth camera. The front camera supports a 32MP selfie camera (Sony IMX709 sensor). Its microlens camera does a great job of capturing the minute details of the most boring objects with absolute clarity.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 09:47 IST
    Tags:
    Super Savings! Oppo F21 Pro price cut is LIVE; nab it for under 15000
