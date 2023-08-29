This iPhone 13 deal on Amazon will get you a huge 25% discount! Check price now

Raksha Bandhan is now just a few hours away and here you are, still thinking about how you can surprise your sister with an outstanding gift. Well, you can buy an iPhone 13 and that too without harming your wallet too much as Amazon has rolled out a huge discount on iPhone 13. Before proceeding to the deal, read why you can look at buying the iPhone 13 - check the specs.

Why buy the iPhone 13

iPhone 13 has some amazing features such as a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP dual camera with 12MP Front Camera and an A15 Bionic Chip Processor. The iPhone 13 is available in three different storage facilities such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and is also available in various colour facilities such as (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, Starlight. The device comes with a 1 year of Brand Warranty, and many more benefits. In the box of the iPhone 13, Midnight color, you will also get the Lightning Cable, documentation together with the smartphone.

How To Get A Huge Discount On iPhone 13?

Initial Discount on iPhone 13

Amazon is offering 25% initial discount, making the price of the smartphone reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 79900. The deal doesn't end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange available on Amazon.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering Rs. 49500 off as an Exchange offer. To grab this all you need to have is a working condition smartphone. However, the exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model and working conditions.

Hurry up to grab this deal and make this Raksha Bandhan special for your sister by gifting her the most desirable iPhone 13.