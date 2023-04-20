Upcoming smartphone launches in May: Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Realme 11 Pro, more

The really exciting period of smartphone launches is just around the corner! The excitement is building up over the new smartphone launches in May. This is so because the month will see the launch of two new Google smartphones – the Pixel 7a and the much-awaited Pixel Fold. Not just these, Realme is also set to launch its 11 Pro series. What do these smartphones have to offer? Know it all here.

Upcoming smartphone launches in April

Google Pixel 7a

Leaks suggest that Google will launch the Pixel 7a during the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event, on May 10. It is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64MP Sony IMX787 camera with OIS, the latest Tensor G2 chipset, Android 13, and a 4500mAh battery. The design is expected to remain similar to the standard Google Pixel 7.

Google Pixel Fold

Google is all set to launch the much-awaited Google Pixel Fold on May 10 too. The Pixel Fold is tipped to feature a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. For photography, it may feature a triple camera setup along with two punch-hole selfie cameras. It will also be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset.

Realme 11 Pro Plus

Realme has confirmed that the 11 Pro series will be launched in China in May, and it is expected to be introduced in India at a later date. The Realme 11 Pro+ would come with a new Dimensity 7000-series chipset and 200MP camera sensor along with 8MP ultra-wide and a macro lens. It may also feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. It may also support 80W or 100W fast charging tech.

Realme 11 Pro

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro is expected to get a 108MP primary and a 2MP depth camera, a 67W fast charge, and the Dimensity 7000-series chipset. The final date of the launch is yet to be announced.