Vivo Y100 priced at Rs. 24999 on launch in India; Check specs and features

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 16:03 IST
    Vivo has launched a new model in its Y series called the Vivo Y100. This smartphone has an exclusive Fluorite AG glass rear panel design that changes colour, a new concept that Vivo has never attempted before. The Twilight Gold version is influenced by the sunset and turns orange-gold during twilight, while the Pacific Blue version is inspired by sea beaches, according to the company. The colour of the phone changes when exposed to sunlight or UV light. In addition to these visual elements, the Vivo Y100 includes some intriguing features and specifications. Let's take a brief look at the specs, features, and cost of the Vivo Y100.

    Vivo Y100 specs and features at a glance

    Vivo Y100 features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and a 360Hz high touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Vivo Y100 is equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. It runs on the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone also packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B07WHRLCZ8

    As for its camera setup, the Vivo Y100 sports a 64-megapixel OIS triple camera system, with an ultra-stable vlog movie mode available in the camera app, making it an ideal device for content creators and video enthusiasts.

    Vivo Y100 price and availability

    Vivo Y100 comes in three colour variants- Pacific Blue, Twilight Gold, and a metal black option. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 24999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and it is available starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. You can also avail of cashback of up to Rs. 1500 from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and SBI.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 16:03 IST
