 Oppo A11k Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A11K

OPPO A11K is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A11K from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A11K now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹10,990
32 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
4230 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

OPPO A11K Price in India

OPPO A11K price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of OPPO A11K is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

OPPO A11K price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of OPPO A11K is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

Oppo A11k Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • 4230 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
  • 4230 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.4
  • F2.2
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(2.28 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 155.9 mm
  • 165 grams
  • Blue, Flowing Silver
  • 8.3 mm
  • 75.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 89 %
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 81.63 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 19:9
  • 270 ppi
General
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • June 22, 2020 (Official)
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • A11K
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Head: 1.323 W/kg, Body: 0.922 W/kg
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
Oppo A11k FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A11K in India?

Oppo A11K price in India at 8,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A11K?

How many colors are available in Oppo A11K?

What is the Oppo A11K Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A11K Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo A11k