Panasonic P55 Max Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Panasonic P55 Max Panasonic P55 Max is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P55 Max from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P55 Max now with free delivery.