Icon
Home Photos Top 5 smartphone launches in 2024: Check Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo X100 Pro, more

Top 5 smartphone launches in 2024: Check Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo X100 Pro, more

Check out the upcoming smartphone launches in 2024, from Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo X100 Pro to Google Pixel 8A.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 11:50 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: It is expected to be launched in January 2024, with three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The higher-end version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.  (HT Tech)
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 series: It is expected to be launched in January 2024, with three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The higher-end version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.  (HT Tech)
Icon
Asus ROG Phone 7
Asus ROG Phone 8: The new Asus smartphone is expected to be announced in January 2024 with upgraded features. It is rumored to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it is leaked that the company may have made some tweaks in the smartphone’s design to make it look more premium.  (Asus)
2/5 Asus ROG Phone 8: The new Asus smartphone is expected to be announced in January 2024 with upgraded features. It is rumored to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it is leaked that the company may have made some tweaks in the smartphone’s design to make it look more premium.  (Asus)
Icon
OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 12: The smartphone will debut globally on January 23, 2024. It is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it may offer 4500nits of peak brightness which is greater than many of the premium smartphones available in the market as of now. The OnePlus 12 is the new generation smartphone of the OnePlus 11 series.  (OnePlus)
3/5 OnePlus 12: The smartphone will debut globally on January 23, 2024. It is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it may offer 4500nits of peak brightness which is greater than many of the premium smartphones available in the market as of now. The OnePlus 12 is the new generation smartphone of the OnePlus 11 series.  (OnePlus)
Icon
Vivo X90
Vivo X100 Pro: Vivo is actively teasing its upcoming smartphone which may enter the market with impressive camera specs. The smartphone is already launched in China and it may come to India soon. It may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor for performance.  (Vivo)
4/5 Vivo X100 Pro: Vivo is actively teasing its upcoming smartphone which may enter the market with impressive camera specs. The smartphone is already launched in China and it may come to India soon. It may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor for performance.  (Vivo)
Icon
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 8A: The smartphone may enter the market soon in 2024. The premium smartphone is expected to come at an affordable price as its predecessor, however, it may come with some upgrades. The smartphone is expected to be powered by  Tensor G3 processor like Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.  (Google)
5/5 Google Pixel 8A: The smartphone may enter the market soon in 2024. The premium smartphone is expected to come at an affordable price as its predecessor, however, it may come with some upgrades. The smartphone is expected to be powered by  Tensor G3 processor like Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.  (Google)
First Published Date: 21 Dec, 11:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon