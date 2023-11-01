 Asus Rog Phone 8 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Asus Mobile Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 8 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 79,990 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusROGPhone8_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
AsusROGPhone8_FrontCamera_32MP
AsusROGPhone8_RAM_16GB
1/3 AsusROGPhone8_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
2/3 AsusROGPhone8_FrontCamera_32MP"
View all Images 3/3 AsusROGPhone8_RAM_16GB"
Key Specs
₹79,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
108 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v14
16 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Asus ROG Phone 8 Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Phone 8 in India is Rs. 79,990.  This is the Asus ROG Phone 8 base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus ROG Phone 8 in India is Rs. 79,990.  This is the Asus ROG Phone 8 base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Asus ROG Phone 8

(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Asus Rog Phone 8 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 108 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 32 MP
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 88W
  • Li-Polymer
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.2" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
Display
  • Yes
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • 165 Hz
  • 392 ppi
  • 20.5:9
  • AMOLED
General
  • November 29, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v14
  • Asus
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 4 nm
  • 16 GB
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Adreno 740
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • UFS 4.0
  • 512 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Asus
Icon
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gray
Add to compare
₹ 15,599
Check Details
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Deepsea Black, Rose Pink, Sunlight Gold
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 8,699
₹15,999
Buy Now
Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE550KL 3GB RAM
(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Red, White
Add to compare
₹ 9,301
Check Details
Asus Zenfone Selfie 32GB
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink, White
Add to compare
₹ 17,999
Check Details
Asus Mobiles Icon
Asus ROG Phone 8 Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Lime
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 74,999
₹89,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Green, Red, Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 84,999
₹131,999
Buy Now
Vivo X90 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legendary Black
Add to compare
₹ 84,999
Check Details
Xiaomi 13 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 74,998
₹89,999
Buy Now

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Asus ROG Phone 8 News

The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected.
Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know
01 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Asus Rog Phone 8