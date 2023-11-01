Asus Rog Phone 8 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Asus ROG Phone 8 Asus ROG Phone 8 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 79,990 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹79,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 108 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 16 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Asus ROG Phone 8 Price in India The starting price for the Asus ROG Phone 8 in India is Rs. 79,990. This is the Asus ROG Phone 8 base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Asus ROG Phone 8 in India is Rs. 79,990. This is the Asus ROG Phone 8 base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Asus ROG Phone 8 (16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Asus Rog Phone 8 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 88W

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Resolution 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.2" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Refresh Rate 165 Hz

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20.5:9

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date November 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v14

Brand Asus Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 16 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Storage Type UFS 4.0

Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?