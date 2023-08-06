 Realme 50a Prime Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 50A Prime is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,490 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Tru-Octa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 50A Prime from HT Tech. Buy Realme 50A Prime now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹9,490
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Tru-Octa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Realme 50a Prime Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • No
  • 02h 26m 17s
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • S5KJN1, ISO-CELL
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
Design
  • Flash Black, Flash Blue
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.6 mm
  • 164.4 mm
  • 192.5 grams
  • 8.1 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 90.7 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.62 %
  • 600 nits
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 400 ppi
General
  • Android v11
  • realme
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
  • 50A Prime
  • April 28, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Tru-Octa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • Unisoc T612
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 22.0 s
  • Mali-G57 MP1
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Realme 50a Prime