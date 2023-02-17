    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 111-foot Asteroid 2023 CY1 rushing towards Earth at blistering pace, says NASA

    111-foot Asteroid 2023 CY1 rushing towards Earth at blistering pace, says NASA

    A menacing asteroid is hurtling towards Earth right now and it will pass the planet today, February 17. Here’s what NASA has revealed about this space rock.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 11:24 IST
    Giant 230-foot asteroid among 5 heading towards Earth, NASA says
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 BK4: NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that the asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 BK4, will make its closest approach to Earth today, January 29, at a distance of 1.73 million kilometers. It is nearly as big as a house, with a width of 64 feet. Asteroid 2023 BK4 is already hurtling towards the planet at a speed of 29434 kmph.   (DALL-E)
    Asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 BM5: It is a 39-foot asteroid and will fly past Earth by a very close margin today, January 29. The asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a worrying distance of only 758,000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 55757 kilometers per hour.   (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 BL4: This asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of 2.64 million kilometers. The 66-foot asteroid is travelling at a velocity of 28010 kilometers per hour towards the Earth.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    4/5 Asteroid 2022 WB5 - NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2022 WB5. The 84 feet wide asteroid is expected to fly past Earth today, December 5, at a distance of 2.2 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 39471 kilometers per hour! (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2022 SO113 - This is the 230-foot asteroid and it will be making its closest approach to Earth today, January 29. It will come as close as 2.5 million kilometers, according to NASA JPL. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 12478 kilometers per hour towards Earth.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    View all Images
    This terrifying asteroid could come very close to Earth today. (Pixabay)

    There are several asteroids that make their close approach towards Earth every week. But not all of them pose a threat to Earth. NASA terms asteroids as Potentially Hazardous if they come within 8 million kilometers of Earth. NASA recently revealed that as many as 6 asteroids passed Earth at an extremely close distance yesterday, though none were potentially world-ending asteroids. That could have changed with a slight deflection in the asteroid's trajectory due to interaction with Earth's gravitational field which could have sent it tumbling towards Earth.

    Now, the space agency has revealed that another asteroid is on its way towards Earth. So, how close will this space rock pass by and how fast is it going?

    Asteroid 2023 CY1 details

    NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CY1. This terrifying asteroid is expected to come extremely close to Earth today, February 17. Its distance of close approach will be just 1.7 million kilometers (about 1056331.03 mi). The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 23967 kilometers per hour.

    According to NASA, the Asteroid 2023 CY1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids which are a group of Near-Earth asteroids named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. It is somewhere between 50 feet and 111 feet across in size, as per the space agency.

    How is an Asteroid Orbit Calculated?

    An asteroid's orbit is computed by finding the elliptical path about the sun that best fits the available observations of the object using various space and ground-based telescopes such as NASA's NEOWISE telescope and its brand-new Sentry II algorithm. That is, the object's computed path about the sun is adjusted until the predictions of where the asteroid should have appeared in the sky at several observed times match the positions where the object was observed previously.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 11:24 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views