5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI job threat peaks in Washington, D.C. to Biden and Xi to sign AI deal

AI job threat peaks in Washington, D.C., according to a recent analysis; Majority of Americans believe AI will revolutionise healthcare in 2024; Google files lawsuit against hackers in India and elsewhere spreading malicious AI ads on Facebook; MIT Scientist urges CFOs to shift risk tolerance for rapid impact of generative AI- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look..

1. AI job threat to jobs

The latest analysis by job search engine Salarship reveals that Washington, D.C., faces the highest AI job threat in the U.S. The study ranks states and territories based on vulnerability to AI, with California topping the list with 5.3 million jobs at risk, followed by Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois. Washington, D.C., stands out with a higher percentage of jobs at risk, signalling increased susceptibility to AI-driven employment challenges, Fox Business reported.

2. Majority of Americans believe AI will revolutionise healthcare in 2024

Over half of U.S. adults (51%) express optimism about significant advancements in healthcare through new artificial intelligence (AI) applications in 2024, reveals a survey by healthcare tech leader Medtronic and Morning Consult. High optimism, especially in diagnoses and healthcare access improvement, with 61% believing AI aids in health condition detection. Chief Technology Officer at Medtronic, Ken Washington, emphasises the potential for AI to revolutionise healthcare responsibly and ethically, PRNewswire reported.

3. Google files lawsuit against hackers spreading malicious AI ads on Facebook

Google has filed a lawsuit against unnamed individuals in India and Vietnam, accusing them of using false ads on Facebook to trick U.S. small-business owners into downloading a non-existent AI chatbot, Bard. According to the Wall Street Journal, the ads, posted by hackers posing as Google entities, contain malware that steals social-media credentials. Google is looking to stop the scam and secure damages, marking the first such lawsuit to protect users of a major tech company's flagship AI product. The organised hacking group operates through accounts with phoney names.

4. MIT Scientist urges CFOs to shift risk tolerance for rapid impact of generative AI

MIT research scientist Andrew McAfee advises CFOs that risk tolerance must shift for the successful implementation of generative AI. Speaking at the Fortune CFO Collaborative dinner, McAfee emphasised the deep risk of not being agile. He predicts generative AI will rapidly differentiate winners and losers in the economy, turbocharging winners unexpectedly. While acknowledging hallucination risks, McAfee notes tech giants are actively addressing these issues. OpenAI's ChatGPT, part of the generative AI boom, introduced a process supervision approach to mitigate hallucinations, according to a Fortune report.

5. Biden and Xi to sign AI limitation deal for nuclear weapon systems

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are expected to sign a deal at the APEC summit, limiting the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear weapon control systems. The agreement covers AI in autonomous weaponry like drones and control systems for nuclear warheads. Tensions between the US and China have risen, including a recent military communication shutdown and opposing stances in the Ukraine conflict, according to a South China Morning Post report.