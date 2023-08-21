Home Tech News Ahsoka OTT release date announced, know when and how to watch online

Ahsoka OTT release date announced, know when and how to watch online

Prepare for intergalactic thrills! Ahsoka, the new Star Wars series, is set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 23.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 12:34 IST
OTT release
View all Images
Get ready to embark on a thrilling Star Wars journey as Ahsoka is premiering August 23 on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Prepare to journey back to the Star Wars galaxy like never before as the highly awaited series, Ahsoka, is set to make its grand debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Mark your calendars for August 23rd, when this thrilling live-action adventure, created by the dynamic duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, will grace your screens in both Hindi and English versions.

In a recent social media teaser, the streaming giant unveiled a glimpse of the characters we're soon to meet - Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and Morgan Elsbeth - all set to grace our screens in Ahsoka. The anticipation has been steadily building, and now the countdown truly begins for the mesmerizing journey that awaits us in a galaxy far, far away.

In this gripping American action drama miniseries, the spotlight shines on Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Knight who finds herself on a mission to uncover an impending threat in a galaxy left vulnerable following the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Ahsoka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Disney+ Hotstar has confirmed that the eagerly awaited Ahsoka will make its debut on August 23rd, offering viewers the first two episodes from the get-go. To join in this intergalactic journey, ensure you have a subscription to this streaming service, as Ahsoka promises to be an experience no Star Wars enthusiast will want to miss.

Ahsoka OTT release: Details

Rosario Dawson takes up the mantle once again as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from “The Mandalorian”. Joining her are an ensemble cast featuring Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Diana Lee Inosanto. With the creative prowess of Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy as executive producers, and the talented Peter Ramsey directing at least one episode, this series promises to be an epic addition to the Star Wars saga.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 12:34 IST
