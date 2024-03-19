Abraham Ozler OTT release tomorrow: Know where to stream this crime thriller online

Abraham Ozler OTT release: The Malayalam-language crime thriller film, Abraham Ozler has been in the news for a long time. There were several speculations about the film's OTT release date and it has been delayed quite a few times already. However, the film is finally set to debut on an OTT platform this week, which means you can watch Jayaram's new psychological thriller from the comfort of your home. The film marks the comeback of Jayaram to the big screen after a long break. And he is back with a hit film and fans can watch the film on their OTT screens. Check details about Abraham Ozler OTT release here.

Abraham Ozler OTT release tomorrow: Cast, plot, and more.

Abraham Ozler made its theatrical debut on 11 January 2024. The OTT release of the film was speculated for February 9, but it was delayed continuously till now. The film is about a police officer whose role is played by Jayaram. The plot revolves around how the emerging crimes shed light on his own personal life. While the film is a serious crime drama, it will keep you hooked till the end as the suspense unfolds.

Abraham Ozler is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and stars Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish, and others in several crucial roles. As the film is set to make its OTT debut, you can add this new Malayalam crime film to your this week's watch list.

Abraham Ozler OTT release tomorrow: Where to stream the film online

You can stream Abraham Ozler online on Disney+Hotstar from March 20, 2024. The OTT platform had finally made an official announcement through their Instagram account. The post said, “Let conversation cease. Abraham Ozler is coming to unravel the mystery! #AbrahamOzler will be streaming from March 20th on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Note that to stream Abraham Ozler on Disney+Hotstar, you will have to opt for its monthly subscription plan which starts from Rs.149 for the mobile version.

