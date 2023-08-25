AI will empower more people with little skill to perform higher-level jobs, says N Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is Chairman of the Board of the iconic Tata Sons. He has risen to that high office courtesy of years spent as the boss of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), one of the biggest tech companies in India. Today, Chandrasekaran spoke in detail about what he thinks about the latest global tech rage - artificial intelligence. He was speaking as the Chair of the B20 Summit India 2023, an event that is currently ongoing in Delhi.

Looking at the rise of AI as a massive opportunity, Chandrasekaran said that artificial intelligence will create more jobs in India as it will empower more people with little skill or no skill to perform higher-level jobs.

Addressing the concerns expressed by many policy-makers and even many tech CEOs like Elon Musk and Sam Altman, over the impact of AI on privacy and jobs, he said, "Actually in a country like us, it (AI) will create jobs because it will empower people with the little skill or no skill, will empower them with information skill so that they can perform a higher level of jobs."

He cited the example of a nurse and said due to AI "the nurse will be able to take away the workload of a doctor and that's the way we are going to scale up".

Chandrasekaran, however, stated that the impact of AI will play out in different markets and different segments of society differently.

"We talk about a country like India, we say that hundreds of millions of people have to have access... Additional 250 to 300 million people are coming into the market. They have access to information, they have access to goods and services in their own way, they start consuming, it just multiplies the whole GDP to a different level and then their per capita income goes up and we will see the benefit for a very, very long time," PTI quoted him as saying.

"AI will come in handy or play a very, very important role because a vast majority of the things that need to be taken care of can be done by AI. So the benefits are going to be different to different segments and in different markets but everywhere (AI) is going to create jobs, it is going to empower people to do high levels of jobs," Chandrasekaran asserted.

On data privacy and protection, Chandrasekaran said, "I do believe that India has made a big breakthrough in this whole privacy space. India has taken a technical legal approach."

He further said, "On the one hand, we got the regulation for data privacy and data protection. On the other hand, we have created DEPA, which is data empowerment and protection architecture. Both working together we are able to very safely secure with consent, any transaction and sharing of data at aggregate level with complete security, protecting privacy."