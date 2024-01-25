Icon
Home Tech News Apple on AI war path! Acquires 21 AI startups, staff hirings on fire, $1 bn spend on cards

Apple on AI war path! Acquires 21 AI startups, staff hirings on fire, $1 bn spend on cards

Far from Apple shunning AI, the opposite looks to be the case! Apple has been making a huge number of AI-linked acquisitions and hiring staff to bolster its capabilities and with plans to spend a whopping $1 billion a year on AI innovation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 16:21 IST
Icon
Apple shuts down Siri-linked AI ops! Layoffs, relocations loom over employees
Apple
1/6 1. Apple is shutting down its 121-person Data Operations Annotations team in San Diego, responsible for enhancing Siri through voice service queries' accuracy.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. The affected Apple team, with a history of addressing privacy concerns related to Siri query accuracy, has a small number of employees assisting Apple's move to AI products based on large language models, with plans to announce details in June.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. The team was informed of a relocation to Austin to merge with the Texas counterpart, with employees given until the end of February to decide. Those unwilling to relocate will face termination on April 26.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Apple, offering $7,000 relocation stipends, stated that all current employees have the opportunity to continue their roles in Austin.   (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Apple's San Diego employees were caught by surprise. In fact, they were expecting a relocation within the city, not Texas.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Some employees are uncertain about eligibility for other roles due to a lack of engineering backgrounds. The move could potentially result in layoffs for several dozen Apple workers. (unsplash)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple’s AI efforts are being led by its Senior Vice Presidents - John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi, reports suggest. (REUTERS)

Ever since ChatGPT burst onto the surface in 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a red-hot topic. There have been endless debates on whether the opportunities that have arisen courtesy of AI outweigh the obstacles raised by this new technology. But, this dilemma hasn't stopped big tech companies from investing in it. From AI chatbots to tools that can be used for various purposes including image generation, and code interpretation, we've already seen mass adoption of AI. It has even reached smartphones, with Google and Samsung rolling out smartphones with multiple AI features. However, Apple, the world's top smartphone maker, has stayed aloof from it so far, but not anymore! A new report suggests Apple has been quietly making acquisitions, staff hires and increasing its investment to bolster its AI capabilities.

Apple's AI push

According to a Financial Times report, research from PitchBook shows that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been busy acquiring AI startups. In fact, it has acquired 21 startups since 2017, which is more than any of its big tech rivals. Its most recent acquisition was just last year when it took over an AI-powered video compression maker called WaveOne.

Daniel Ives at Wedbush Securities told FT, “I'd be shocked if they don't do a sizeable AI deal this year, because there's an AI arms race going on, and Apple is not going to be on the outside looking in”.

Morgan Stanley analysts say that Apple has also been organizing hirings in the AI field, with most of its job postings involving “Deep Learning”.

As per Mark Gurman, Apple's AI efforts are reportedly being led by two of its Senior Vice Presidents inside the Cupertino-based tech giant - John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi. Both the VPs are being termed as “executive sponsors” of the AI push, while Eddie Cue, Apple's head of Services, has also gotten involved. For the unaware, Giannadrea led Google Search and AI before joining Apple in 2018.

While Giannandrea's team is working on developing an AI system and using Siri to implement it, Federighi's team is the one actively trying to incorporate generative AI features into iOS 18. As part of the efforts to make groundbreaking innovations in AI, Apple is reportedly looking to spend a staggering $1 billion a year on it.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 16:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon