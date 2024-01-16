Amazon Republic Day sale: Up to 38 pct discount on top mid-range phones; check now

Amazon Republic Day sale is live! If you are looking smartphone upgrade now is th right time to make the purchase. Amazon is providing great discounts on top smartphone brands such as Samsung, IQOO, Realme, and more for buyers to take advantage of th sale. To help you narrow your research, we have curated a list of top mid-range smartphones so you can make the right decision. Check the list here. Products included in this article 20% OFF OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offers (1,032) 22% OFF iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Fearless Flame, 8Gb Ram, 128Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Premium Leather Design, Orange (3,232) 9% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,12GB+1TB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,299) 21% OFF vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (209) 22% OFF Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Awesome Graphite, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 48 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger (1,631) 38% OFF HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB) | India's First Eye Risk-Free Display | 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera | Segment First Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen | Without Charger (1,331) 14% OFF iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone (6,908) 13% OFF Redmi Note 13 5G (Arctic White, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | MTK Dimensity 6080 5G | 7.6mm, Slimmest Note Ever

Amazon Republic Day sale: Top 8 mid-range smartphones

Oppo F23:

You can grab Oppo F23 at a huge discount during Amazon Republic Day sale. It features a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For powerful performance, it is Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F23 5G runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and offers 256GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of cameras, the Oppo F23 5G captures mesmarizing images with its triple camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP camera, and a 2MP) camera. On the front, it has a single selfie camera setup with a 32MP sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Specifications Display: 6.72-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

2. iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging. The good news is that the smartphone is available at a price cut as part of Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

3. Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic-intensive games. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, It features a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. You can grab the smartphone during Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display: 6.70-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Rear camera: 100MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

4. Vivo Y200:

The smartphone features a massive 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Capacitive multi-touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 900 nits peak brightness. For performance, the Vivo Y200 is equipped with a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera along with a 16MP front camera to capture selfies. For a lasting experience, the Vivo Y200 is backed with a 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Get it at a lower price during Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Battery: 4800mAh Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

5. Samsung Galaxy A34:

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000 nits High Brightness Mode. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by a MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of camera, it features a triple camera setup of 48MP main OISlens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. In the front, it comes with a 13MP punch-hole camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Specifications Display: 6.6-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core Rear camera: 48MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

6. Honor 90:

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 200MP ultra-clear main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 2MP Depth Camera. In the front, it boosts a 50MP selfie camera. The Honor 90 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for long-lasting smartphone performance. The smartphone is available at a lower price due to Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Rear camera: 200MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

7. iQOO Z7 Pro:

The iQOO Z7 Pro is available at a huge price cut due to Amazon Republic Day sale. It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera, a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. It is equipped with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge support.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 4600mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

8. Redmi Note 13:

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with 120Hz Refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6080 6nm Octa-core 5G processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage. For photography, the Redmi Note 13 features a 108MP 3X in-sensor zoom AI Triple Camera with an 8MP Ultra Wide sensor and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh large battery with a 33W fast charger.



Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080 Rear camera: 108MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

