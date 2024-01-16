Icon

Amazon Republic Day sale: Up to 38 pct discount on top mid-range phones; check now

Amazon Republic Day sale: Grab amazing offers on the top 8 mid-range smartphones such as iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Honor 90, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2024, 18:27 IST
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
Amazon Republic Day sale is live! Grab huge discounts on top smartphones across different brands. (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
Amazon Republic Day sale is live! Grab huge discounts on top smartphones across different brands. (iQOO)

Amazon Republic Day sale is live! If you are looking smartphone upgrade now is th right time to make the purchase. Amazon is providing great discounts on top smartphone brands such as Samsung, IQOO, Realme, and more for buyers to take advantage of th sale. To help you narrow your research, we have curated a list of top mid-range smartphones so you can make the right decision. Check the list here.

Amazon Republic Day sale: Top 8 mid-range smartphones

  1. Oppo F23:

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B082DSTWZ1-1

You can grab Oppo F23 at a huge discount during Amazon Republic Day sale. It features a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For powerful performance, it is Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F23 5G runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and offers 256GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of cameras, the Oppo F23 5G captures mesmarizing images with its triple camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP camera, and a 2MP) camera. On the front, it has a single selfie camera setup with a 32MP sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Specifications
Display: 6.72-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processorRear camera: 64MP
RAM: 8GB Storage:  256GB

2. iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

 

B07WFPLL3C-2

It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging. The good news is that the smartphone is available at a price cut as part of Amazon Republic Day sale.

 

Specifications
Display: 6.78-inchBattery: 5000 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 50MP
RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB

3. Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

 

B0C787TQX8-3

It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic-intensive games. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, It features a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. You can grab the smartphone during Amazon Republic Day sale.

 

Specifications
Display: 6.70-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050Rear camera: 100MP
RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB

4. Vivo Y200:

 

B07WFP1K8C-4

The smartphone features a massive 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Capacitive multi-touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 900 nits peak brightness. For performance, the Vivo Y200 is equipped with a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera along with a 16MP front camera to capture selfies. For a lasting experience, the Vivo Y200 is backed with a 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Get it at a lower price during Amazon Republic Day sale.

 

Specifications
Display: 6.67-inchBattery: 4800mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1Rear camera: 64MP
RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB 

5. Samsung Galaxy A34:

 

B0BXD5ZZQ5-5

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000 nits High Brightness Mode. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by a MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of camera, it features a triple camera setup of 48MP main OISlens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. In the front, it comes with a 13MP punch-hole camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

 

Specifications
Display:  6.6-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: MediaTek 2GHz Octa-CoreRear camera: 48MP
RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB 

6. Honor 90:

 

B0CG128DJK-6

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 200MP ultra-clear main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 2MP Depth Camera. In the front, it boosts a 50MP selfie camera. The Honor 90 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for long-lasting smartphone performance. The smartphone is available at a lower price due to Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications
Display:  6.7-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1Rear camera: 200MP
RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

7. iQOO Z7 Pro:

 

B07WGPKLFL-7

The iQOO Z7 Pro is available at a huge price cut due to Amazon Republic Day sale. It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera, a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. It is equipped with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge support.

Specifications
Display: 6.78-inchBattery: 4600mAh
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200Rear camera: 64MP 
RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

8. Redmi Note 13:

 

B0CQPDGYLD-8

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with 120Hz Refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6080 6nm Octa-core 5G processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage. For photography, the Redmi Note 13 features a 108MP 3X in-sensor zoom AI Triple Camera with an 8MP Ultra Wide sensor and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh large battery with a 33W fast charger.


 

Specifications
Display: 6.67-inchBattery:  5000mAh
Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080Rear camera: 108MP
RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Oppo F2364MP primary camera67W SuperVOOC charge5000mAh battery
iQOO Neo 7 ProIndependent gaming chip120 Hz refresh rateSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
Realme Narzo 60 Pro100MP OIS camera67W SuperVOOC charging5000mAh battery
vivo Y200120Hz refresh rate900nits brightness44W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A3448MP main camera5000mAh battery1000nits brightness
Honor 90200MP camera256GB storage5000mAh battery
Redmi Note 13108MP AI camera5000mAh battery1000nits brightness
iQOO Z7 Pro120Hz refresh rate1300 nits brightness64MP camera

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 18:27 IST
