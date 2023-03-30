Home Tech News Citadel OTT Releases: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Starrer Web Series Online

Citadel OTT Releases: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Starrer Web Series Online

Priyanka Chopra starring web series titled Citadel will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video next month. Check when, other details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 19:18 IST
Priyanka Chopra can be soon seen in a web series titled Citadel. The series is all set to release on the OTT platform in April. Citadel will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The Web Series will be made available in several languages including in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Informing about the same, "// Countdown Initiated // 1 month to #CitadelOnPrime, Apr 28... Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam," Prime Video India tweeted.

Citadel is a science fiction series created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The action-packed show will revolve around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Video has also informed that a new trailer for Citadel will be dropping today. "new trailer for @CitadelOnPrime dropping today! #CitadelOnPrime, Apr 28.. available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam," the tweet read.

According to a report by ANI, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. In order to watch the series, you need to have a subscription to Prime Video.

Sharing details about the show, as quoted by ANI, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 19:07 IST
